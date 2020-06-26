Ian McKellen plans to play Hamlet – at the age of 81

“Gender-blind” casting is becoming more widespread in theater – in 2012, London’s Donmar Warehouse performed an all-female version of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”. Glenda Jackson played King Lear last year – “Age-blind” casting is less common, and Hamlet’s title roll is usually played by very small actors.

Overlooked, the play is physically demanding and time-consuming for the actors and audiences – Kenneth Branagh’s 1996 full-text version of the film runs for more than four hours.

According to a statement from Theater Royal Windsor, rehearsals for “Hamlet” will resume on June 29, although it is not clear when and how the theater will open its doors.

Months of closures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus have severely damaged the UK’s world-renowned art industry, including major venues including Shakespeare’s Globe Theater Bankruptcy and Closure Warning.

Although some leisure venues in England have reopened since July 4, some theaters are planning to close for a long time due to persistent concerns about the proximity of patrons.

In a statement posted online Friday, Theater Royal Windsor said it would release more information on performance dates and tickets after receiving government guidance on safe reopening.