Ibidunni died suddenly at the age of 39 in Itua-Igoda.

Ibiduni died at Itua-Igoda early Sunday morning in Port Harcourt, southeast of the country.

In Igoda, 39, she will be celebrating her 40th birthday next month, and her family said she is traveling around the country to build isolation centers for coronavirus patients.

Her husband described receiving the news of her death as “a call that has broken my life.”

“Most of you know I really shouldn’t be here,” he said Said during the funeral service He was officially on Sunday.

“At 2 o’clock this morning, I got a call that was breaking my life. … Life is a deep secret. There is no human being. They can tell how intelligent they are. Life is a mystery. “He said.

Explained by many Ibidunni Igodolo Foundation, It has funded IVF treatments for women in Igoda and helped to reduce the stigma around IVF in Nigeria.

She also talked about finally getting pregnant with twins and getting pregnant in three months.

“It was such a roller coaster. It was emotionally draining. It was very expensive … I had just lived and I am now …” she said in an interview with Auris Television.

“I last worked. I had a set of twins, but I had a miscarriage in three months. It’s very painful, not getting pregnant is one thing and eventually getting pregnant is another thing … and you lose it.”

Her close friend, renowned Nigerian photographer, Tiwai Bello, told CNN she talked about her birthday plans from a friend the night before she died.

“Sweetie, it’s my 40th next month,” she wrote in a WhatsApp message.

One of her last messages continued: “And I want to help 40 couples have their babies … that’s all I want. There is no party. No surprise. Nothing. I want to make 40 homes happy.”

“I knew her from university, but it was very common. We both had infertility. It really got us together,” Bello said.

Bello told CNN: “She’s giving so much. This message she sent me before she died. There is nothing to say beyond who she is.”

There is sadness on social media as people talk about their shock and sadness over her death. Nigerian President Buhari was among those who sent condolences to the family.

“The President shares the family’s grief and grief at the sudden death and prays for God’s comfort for the whole family, friends and members of Trinity House,” his aide said in a statement.