Incident Incident: Armed police shot the accused in Glasgow city center

Steve Johnson, Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland, said that the male suspect was shot by armed police and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.

“We are continuing the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and asking people to avoid the area,” Johnson said.

“However, I would like to assure the public that this is an incident and that there is no danger to the wider public. I can attest that armed police officers attended the event and that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“At this point we want to reassure the public that we are not looking for anything else to do with this incident.

Earlier Greater Glasgow police Tweeted : “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is now closed and people are urged to avoid the area. The situation is at this time and there is no danger to the public.” Scottish Police Federation, representing rank and file officers, Tweeted : “We know a police officer was stabbed during an incident in #Glasgow city center. Our officers are attending to provide all the necessary support.” Police said the federation was “notified to the officer’s family and supported by the service.” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “really grim” and urged people via Twitter to avoid the area where the incident took place, saying the police were dealing with it and not sharing any unverified information. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was very saddened by the incident. “I am very saddened by the tragic incident in Glasgow. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thanks to our brave emergency services for responding,” Johnson tweeted. READ Why he didn't sing at Eurovision Reports from the Glasgow incident are of grave concern, UK Home Secretary Pretty Patel said, and urged people to avoid the area. She tweeted: “There are deeply alarming reports from Glasgow. Please follow the advice of the police and avoid the area.” This story is breaking news. More to follow …

CNN’s Dan Wright and Shams Elvazer contributed to the reporting.