India-China border: Satellite images were made at the site of the deadly clash

32 mins ago
by Adam D. Crook
The images were taken Monday from US satellite operator Maxer Technologies, a week after what was described as a hand-to-hand fight with sticks and clubs. At least 20 Indian troops were killed.
China has not given any casualty figures since the collision in the river valley Actual control line (LAC), mis-defined and Controversial border Between the two powers in the Himalayan mountains.

The deadly clash began when Indian troops entered Chinese-controlled territory and tried to overthrow a tent camp built by Chinese forces known as the Patrol Point 14 in the Galvan Valley, Beijing said.

The new satellite images show a large expansion Chinese camp On the banks of the river since the night of June 15th.
Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, who first shared the images, said: Tweeted Thursday. “Indian troops have not exhausted it.”

At least one analyst, however, expressed doubts about what the pictures showed.

“I feel like someone camped, it was like a big camp, but they demolished it,” said Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow at the think tank Observer Research Foundation, based in New Delhi.

Russell said the number of Chinese troops and vehicles on the border kilometers from May has increased from three to 46, while India’s number has fallen from 84 to 17.

Despite the agreement between military leaders following the June 15 incident to ease the situation, tensions continue to mount along the LAC.

China said this week that India was fully responsible for the clash that Indian forces had crossed the LIC in violation of an earlier agreement.

“It is surprising that Indian forces openly violate the treaty, break their own promise, and cross the LIC to provoke China on June 15,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Wednesday. “When the Chinese Armed Forces came to negotiations, they were suddenly attacked by Indian troops, and that led to physical fighting between the two sides and causing casualties.”

India’s Foreign Ministry responded on Thursday, prompting China’s deadly clash.

“This is China’s actions so far, leading to an escalation of tension in the region and the death toll of the violent confrontation on June 15,” it said in a statement.

China has been building forces in the region for more than a month, the ministry said: “At the heart of the matter, since early May, has been a large number of troops and weapons along the LIC towards China.”

A PLA tank and artillery company camp at Gorga in Aksai Chin.

Maxer satellite photos released this week revealed that the Chinese tank company and artillery units were housed in a camp north of Gora. Another important settlement is shown at Kongka Pass.

An analysis released just before the latest satellite photos came out showed that previous such photos showed Chinese troops regularly crossing the LIC on patrolling Indian territory – if not during the June 15 clashes – but the reports do not prove the tens of thousands of Chinese troops camping in Indian territory.

After India began establishing new positions in the Galvan Valley in May, China moved a thousand troops to the area.

Joshi says China has changed its tactics in the region, from patrolling areas to displacing them.

“Now the Chinese seem to be suggesting where the LAC is going to lie. It’s not the place you are patrolling now, but the place you have to be,” he said.

As part of China Xinjiang, part of the region mentioned in Ladakh, India, it is cold and homeless, and is covered with freezing temperatures even in summer. The highest in the Himalayas, an average elevation of 14,000 feet (4,200 meters), the altitude sickness is about twice as high, meaning that any human in the area will have to become miserable, gradually accustomed, or suffer from headaches, nausea and fatigue.

India and China went to war in the region in 1962, thousands died on both sides, and amid that month-long conflict and Monday’s skirmish, many fights in the region and minor clashes between border guards and angry statements from Beijing or New Delhi Another accused him of crossing the real border.

