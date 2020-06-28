Top News

India Coronavirus: The Nation has started one of the largest hospitals in the world

12 mins ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
0 Views
India Coronavirus: The Nation has started one of the largest hospitals in the world
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

According to the Sardar Delhi government, Sardar Patel Kovid Care Center, India’s largest facility, partially operated on Sunday, with 2,000 available in 10,000 beds.

The remaining 8,000 beds are located at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur area New Delhi, Will be in effect from Wednesday.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as “one of the largest hospitals in the world”.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister tweeted that the 10,000-bed facility “would be a huge relief to the people of Delhi.”

Shah confirmed that the administration and operations of the facility will be handled by the Indo-Tiberon Border Police (ITBP).

“I applaud our courageous ITBP staff who are in the process of providing this care during these difficult times. Their commitment to serve the country and the people of Delhi is unparalleled,” he tweeted.

With the launch of the hospital on Sunday, the Ministry of Health of India released data showing that the daily number of new Kovid-19 cases has increased.

There were 19,906 new infections and 410 new infections in the country, with a total of 528,859 positive cases and 16,095 deaths.

Mumbai tops the coronavirus number and Delhi on Wednesday became the country’s most deplorable city. In the western Indian state of Maharashtra with 159,133 cases, the number of infections exceeded the capital.

CNN’s Vedika Sud contributed to this report

READ  Mike Pence, Pelosi Conflict on Implementing the Face Mask Command

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment