World

India Coronavirus: The Nation has started one of the largest hospitals in the world

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
2 Views
India Coronavirus: The Nation has started one of the largest hospitals in the world
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

According to the Sardar Delhi government, Sardar Patel Kovid Care Center, India’s largest facility, partially operated on Sunday, with 2,000 available in 10,000 beds.

The remaining 8,000 beds are located at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur area New Delhi, Will be in effect from Wednesday.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as “one of the largest hospitals in the world”.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister tweeted that the 10,000-bed facility “would be a huge relief to the people of Delhi.”

Shah confirmed that the administration and operations of the facility will be handled by the Indo-Tiberon Border Police (ITBP).

“I applaud our courageous ITBP staff who are in the process of providing this care during these difficult times. Their commitment to serve the country and the people of Delhi is unparalleled,” he tweeted.

With the launch of the hospital on Sunday, the Ministry of Health of India released data showing that the daily number of new Kovid-19 cases has increased.

There were 19,906 new infections and 410 new infections in the country, with a total of 528,859 positive cases and 16,095 deaths.

Mumbai tops the coronavirus number and Delhi on Wednesday became the country’s most deplorable city. In the western Indian state of Maharashtra with 159,133 cases, the number of infections exceeded the capital.

CNN’s Vedika Sud contributed to this report

READ  The Governor General of Jamaica has ceased the use of the royal emblem on the 'objectionable image'.

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment