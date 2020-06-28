India Coronavirus: The Nation has started one of the largest hospitals in the world

According to the Sardar Delhi government, Sardar Patel Kovid Care Center, India’s largest facility, partially operated on Sunday, with 2,000 available in 10,000 beds.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday.
In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as “one of the largest hospitals in the world”.
Meanwhile, the Home Minister tweeted that the 10,000-bed facility “would be a huge relief to the people of Delhi.”
Shah confirmed that the administration and operations of the facility will be handled by the Indo-Tiberon Border Police (ITBP).
“I applaud our courageous ITBP staff who are in the process of providing this care during these difficult times. Their commitment to serve the country and the people of Delhi is unparalleled,” he tweeted.
With the launch of the hospital on Sunday, the Ministry of Health of India released data showing that the daily number of new Kovid-19 cases has increased.
There were 19,906 new infections and 410 new infections in the country, with a total of 528,859 positive cases and 16,095 deaths.
Mumbai tops the coronavirus number and Delhi on Wednesday became the country’s most deplorable city. In the western Indian state of Maharashtra with 159,133 cases, the number of infections exceeded the capital.
CNN’s Vedika Sud contributed to this report
