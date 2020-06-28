India Coronavirus: The Nation has started one of the largest hospitals in the world

According to the Sardar Delhi government, Sardar Patel Kovid Care Center, India’s largest facility, partially operated on Sunday, with 2,000 available in 10,000 beds.

The remaining 8,000 beds are located at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur area New Delhi , Will be in effect from Wednesday.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as “one of the largest hospitals in the world”.