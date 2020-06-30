India has banned Ticktock and 58 other apps as tensions with China escalated

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India Said in a statement There were many complaints on Monday about the misuse and transmission of user data by some mobile applications to servers outside India.

“The compilation of this data, its mining and profiling through contradictory aspects of India’s security and security that will ultimately affect India’s sovereignty and integrity, is a matter of deep and immediate concern, requiring urgent action,” the ministry said in a statement. That said, listing 59 apps, including.

The Indian government’s statement did not mention the name of China, but the ban came amid military tensions between the two countries. Continue to calm down At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the aftermath of the deadly border clashes earlier this month. There are many Indians Called for a boycott Of Chinese goods and services, especially from China’s dominant technology industry.

“There is a strong chorus in the public sphere to take stringent action on applications that jeopardize Indian sovereignty and the privacy of our citizens,” the government said. Other popular Chinese apps on the list include the video game Clash of Kings, Messaging app WeChat, social network Weibo and photo app CamScanner.