Indian locusts: New Delhi high alert over desert locusts over neighboring Gurgaon

Atul Kapoor, a social enterprise resident in Gurgaon, told CNN that the insects had come through the city at around 11.30 am (2 am ET). After 15 minutes, thousands of locusts settled on the terraces and roofs of the house before the high winds blew.
The last time Kapoor was in the city was seeing a crowd of 40 years ago. “As children we call them“ tiddies ” [we] It scares them with loud noises, ”Kapoor, 56, told CNN.
Gopal Rai, Minister of Labor and Development of the city, in neighboring New Delhi. Shared a suggestion on Twitter
, All district magistrates in New Delhi have been advised to “stay on the high alert” as efforts are being made to contain the immigrant pest.
It said staff would be deployed to guide residents and villagers on how to disperse locusts – perhaps by setting fire crackers, “making a high decibel sound by hitting the drum.” [or] The character plays a high volume of music in the music system, ”the adviser wrote.
Search for food
The waves of desert locusts – up to a million strong and up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) long – made their way from Pakistan to India’s western state of Rajasthan in early May. Groups have since moved into five different states for food.
“Locusts have flown to India from their breeding grounds in Pakistan,” said Om Prakash, a plant protection officer from Rajasthan, to the Locust Warning Agency. Before June.
On June 20, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
The United Nations says that India should be on high alert in the next four weeks.
Desert locusts are extremely destructive to migratory pests because of its speed and efficiency Multiply faster.
Adult locusts can fly up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per day and eat their own body weight – equivalent to 2 grams – worth of fresh vegetation during that period.
East Africa is watching The worst locust outbreak in decades,
After climate change and conflict cause the resurrection of the biblical plague. Spraying pesticides is the most effective way to kill locusts, but the coronavirus epidemic has slowed efforts to spread to the African continent.
Leave a Comment