Indian locusts: New Delhi high alert over desert locusts over neighboring Gurgaon

Atul Kapoor, a social enterprise resident in Gurgaon, told CNN that the insects had come through the city at around 11.30 am (2 am ET). After 15 minutes, thousands of locusts settled on the terraces and roofs of the house before the high winds blew.

The last time Kapoor was in the city was seeing a crowd of 40 years ago. “As children we call them“ tiddies ” [we] It scares them with loud noises, ”Kapoor, 56, told CNN.

Gopal Rai, Minister of Labor and Development of the city, in neighboring New Delhi. Shared a suggestion on Twitter , All district magistrates in New Delhi have been advised to “stay on the high alert” as efforts are being made to contain the immigrant pest.

It said staff would be deployed to guide residents and villagers on how to disperse locusts – perhaps by setting fire crackers, “making a high decibel sound by hitting the drum.” [or] The character plays a high volume of music in the music system, ”the adviser wrote.