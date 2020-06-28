World

Indian locusts: New Delhi high alert over desert locusts over neighboring Gurgaon

58 mins ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
2 Views
Indian locusts: New Delhi high alert over desert locusts over neighboring Gurgaon
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

Atul Kapoor, a social enterprise resident in Gurgaon, told CNN that the insects had come through the city at around 11.30 am (2 am ET). After 15 minutes, thousands of locusts settled on the terraces and roofs of the house before the high winds blew.

The last time Kapoor was in the city was seeing a crowd of 40 years ago. “As children we call them“ tiddies ” [we] It scares them with loud noises, ”Kapoor, 56, told CNN.

Gopal Rai, Minister of Labor and Development of the city, in neighboring New Delhi. Shared a suggestion on Twitter, All district magistrates in New Delhi have been advised to “stay on the high alert” as efforts are being made to contain the immigrant pest.

It said staff would be deployed to guide residents and villagers on how to disperse locusts – perhaps by setting fire crackers, “making a high decibel sound by hitting the drum.” [or] The character plays a high volume of music in the music system, ”the adviser wrote.

Search for food

The waves of desert locusts – up to a million strong and up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) long – made their way from Pakistan to India’s western state of Rajasthan in early May. Groups have since moved into five different states for food.

“Locusts have flown to India from their breeding grounds in Pakistan,” said Om Prakash, a plant protection officer from Rajasthan, to the Locust Warning Agency. Before June.
On June 20, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) The United Nations says that India should be on high alert in the next four weeks.
Desert locusts are extremely destructive to migratory pests because of its speed and efficiency Multiply faster. Adult locusts can fly up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per day and eat their own body weight – equivalent to 2 grams – worth of fresh vegetation during that period.
East Africa is watching The worst locust outbreak in decades, After climate change and conflict cause the resurrection of the biblical plague. Spraying pesticides is the most effective way to kill locusts, but the coronavirus epidemic has slowed efforts to spread to the African continent.

READ  Novak Djokovic: The forgotten week for world No. 1 after the exhibition tennis fiasco

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment