‘Irresistible’ review: Jon Stewart resolves union of money and politics in his latest directing effort

Reunited with his one-time “The Daily Show” colleague Steve Carell, Stewart chooses familiar goals. It starts with a media overhaul from hosts on Fox News to a glimpse of a CNN panel where more scholars share screen space than “Hollywood Squares.”

However, the main focus is on political play, designed by consultant Gary Zimmer, played by Carell. It is clear that he has juice in Democratic circles, as shown in pictures alongside Bill Clinton, which is unlikely to be his latest mission.

Zimmer identifies a Wisconsin farmer (who introduced him to “Heartland USA”) in the viral video advocating progressive values. The clip prompts Zimmer to persuade retired Marine Colonel, Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper, best in his mini-shacks), to run for office in his small town.

Why is it a candidate for small potatoes? Because this is all part of a larger game, Jack is using the “Road Test Moral Rural-Friendly Message” for the national stage, which means keeping the cows silent for shooting TV spots.