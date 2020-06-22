Is it still safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home?

Editor’s Note – The opinions expressed in this comment are just the views of the author. Demonstrating the work of CNN Conversation , A collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. Content is only produced through communication.

(CNN) – After nearly three months of quarantine, millions of Americans are ready to travel – an overnight trip, a weekend getaway, a summer vacation. With states reopening, it is now possible, with the exception. Prior to coronavirus, some people thought twice about staying in a hotel room, a rental home, or a woodsy cabin. But for now, we need to have the potential for coronavirus exposure. Even if you are okay with travel risks that take you to your destination – plane, train or automobile – what about the risks to the destination?

We are both exposure scientists. One of us feels comfortable booking a “no contact” stay; Not sure if anyone else will ever make the trip overnight. But we agree on two things: Traveling nowadays brings more risk, though there are ways to reduce that risk.

Issues

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines clearly state that travel increases the chance of getting or spreading Kovid-19. The travel industry is taking this seriously. Both the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Vacation Rental Management Association have released best practice guidelines and standards.

No matter what kind of lodge you are in, the primary concern is getting in touch with the infected person (less than six feet). That probability is higher when you travel. Remember that a person with Covid-19 can spread the virus before developing symptoms. From the beginning, you should be sure that everyone around you is infected. Including yourself.

Contact with contaminated surfaces is of little concern, but is still a matter to consider. We are learning more about the incidence of infections from them, but we know that coronavirus can be found on guest room surfaces. Tablets, chairs, bathroom sinks, duvet covers – try to minimize your contact with unfinished or disinfectant surfaces.

Another problem: The design and scope of Kovid-19 may vary across communities, even within the same area. Laws and public health guidelines also vary, so make sure you check for updates before traveling.

Before you book

There is no way to be 100% safe, but there are definitely ways to be safe. Remember that each lodging scene is different; For example, unlike hotels or rented houses, campgrounds usually only share bathrooms. Wherever you are, start by checking the establishment’s website or ask what management is doing to reduce the risk of transmission.

Be sure to ask about:

Air quality. Cleaning with approved products should be frequent. Ask if there are hand washing or hand sanitizing stations in common areas. Engineering controls such as pneumatic conversion or boosting HEPA filters in the ventilation system must be implemented. If not, consider bringing a portable air purifier with the HEPA filter. Low-tech side: Can windows open for better air flow? The fan helps to bring in more open air and increases the mixing rate if used near an open window.

There are no contact options like digital keys.

Policies on masks and health checks for guests and staff.

Does the rental business limit its ability to promote distance? That is, do they only book each other’s room? And are they preventing one night stays, which will bring in more people and therefore introduce greater risk? Avoid staying with one-day turnovers.

Strategies for Safe Lodging

Once you confirm that you are doing all you can do, you should do all you can to minimize exposure. Wear face covering and practice social distance in common areas. Reduce time in enclosed, low ventilated areas such as elevators. Avoid contact with “high-touch” surfaces in shared spaces such as elevator call button, door handles and dining tables and chairs; They are less likely to be disinfected between each person’s touch. Wash hands or use a hand sanitizer after spending time in common areas. If gyms and pools are open, remember the social distance, wear your mask and wipe equipment before and after use.

Use plastic zip bags for personal items that others can handle. It includes your driving license, credit card and key. Bring extra bags to keep them after you have disinfected them. Carry your own luggage or make arrangements for contact delivery.

Disinfect surfaces according to CDC guidelines. If housekeeping is available, opt out. Request the removal of decorative pillows and duvet covers before your arrival.

Low-risk options for meals: Bring your own food or do room service or contact delivery. Outdoor dining is a reasonable option, but if you dine inside, make sure there are reasonable ventilation and enough empty tables.

Bring enough masks or face masks every day or bring detergent to wash between uses. You also need a hand sanitizer or hand wipes, surface disinfectant, paper towels and disposable disinfectant wipes.

All of this can help, but remember: doing everything on this substantial list may not eliminate the possibility of a virus. The bottom line is that we do not recommend everyone get back on the unnecessary journey. You may need a vacation, but the Kovid-19 never takes one.

Elizabeth Marder is the Communications and Re-Treat Chair for the International Society of Exposure Science, a non-profit organization.

Paloma Beamer is president of the International Society of Exposure Science, a nonprofit organization and receives funding from the NIH, EPA, Agricola Alta Pozo Manual and the Pima County Health Department.