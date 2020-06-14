Isa Ray on the ‘Insecure’ finale and why Kovid-19 is not part of season 5

She had viewers for the last episode of season 4 of the hit HBO series.

Can Ray’s character (also known as Issa) maintain her relationship with Molly (played by Yvonne Orzi)? Will Molly stay with Andrew (Alexander Hodge)? And will Issa reunite with her reunited Lawrence (Jay Ellis) or will she end up with another ex-boo, Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)?

Foil is all the answers for “insecure” viewers, but no tea is sprinkled before the season finale on Sunday.

“I’d say answer a lot of questions,” Ray told CNN in an interview this week. “We’re building from episode one this season to this moment and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Did you really think that the woman who inserted the “show on the show” – the true-crime series, “Looking for Latoia” – was no secret, or was it?

Ray, the creator, writer, producer and star of “Insecure,” has been somewhat outspoken about some of the decisions she made for the show this season.

Molly, a black woman and matched up with the Asian character Andrew.

Ray, who recently starred opposite South Asian actor Kumail Nanjiani in “The Love Birds,” said he was not trying to make a statement about interracial relationships.

“I want to work with Kumail,” Ray said. “I was excited, and then I was like, ‘Oh, okay, now it looks like I’m pushing the agenda.’

Ray was inspired to pair Molly with Andrew, from watching the roles of Gabriel Union and John Cho in the 2009 ABC series “Flashforward”.

“It’s a part of the conversation. I’m fascinated and want to describe it,” Ray said. “The representation of that black woman and Asian men was intriguing to me, and thinking about the dating set at the time, I wanted to explore it on the show.”

The “The Photograph” star said one thing, she was not interested in doing research on “Insecure” next season.

Much of Hollywood production has stalled amid the Kovid-19 crisis, while a room of “insecure” writers is already working on season 5. Ray says he has no big plans to include the pandemic on next season’s plot.

“If we talk about it, it’s subtle that something has happened,” she said. “I never wanted to say ‘Kovid’ or ‘Pandemic’ in my show.”

Like many of us, life in quarantine has its ups and downs for Ray.

“I went through the wheels. The first one was horrible,” she said. “Did I have to write at home? I don’t like writing at home!” I love going to coffee shops. But when I realized that things weren’t going to change for a while, it was like, Ah, I have no choice now I have to be productive. “

“Recently it has become a cripple again,” he added. “I think it’s because things are opening up and I see people going out and being carefree. So, I’m concerned.”

The confusion came about in the wake of the deaths of two black men, George Floyd and Briona Taylor, who died at the hands of police, creating a challenge, Ray said.

Still, Season 5 promises to be “vastly different.”

“I think it’s different from what the audience expects and doesn’t expect,” Ray said. “It’s definitely going to present some different sides to our characters. I’m excited to try something new next season.”

And, no, she’s not saying what’s new.

Ray is excited about his future outside of his hit series.

The creator of the web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” and the woman who blasted the scene for the first time in 2011, is ready for her next new venture. (Ray said she’s still embarrassed, but the pandemic means she’s less likely to be around people.)

“I want to write and make my own movie,” Ray said. “It’s great for other people’s stuff, but I’d like to try my hand at my own feature.”