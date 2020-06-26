Jగrgen Klopp: How the charismatic manager transformed Liverpool into title winners

Liverpool’s transformation is unusual. Some thought that the club that once ruled English football would become a dynasty would again wear the crown. Decades of disappointment and false hope have slashed expectations. Even optimists became skeptics. By the time Jగrgen Klopp took over, the empire had long since fallen

But the attractive German with an extra-large personality promoted a change and increased the decibels. It took him five years to win English football’s biggest prize, but Klopp’s impact on Liverpool was immediate.

In his first interview as the club’s new manager, “we have to change from doubts to believers. Now,” is his wonderful words. Even before he oversaw his first match, his charm and positivity gave hope to tired fans.

The man from the Black Forest is more respected than the Liverpool players he inherited. He took over Borussia Dortmund when the club was in mid-table and financially strained, guiding the club to the Bundesliga title twice, including a league and cup double in the 2011-12 season.

His new tactics of pressing high, concentrated throughout the pitch not only made Dortmund the winners but also gained admirers around the world.

“When he signed, all the guys from work, we couldn’t believe it, because he was bigger than the club at the time, he was bigger and more famous than any player we had,” Don Fieldsand, writer “Local: A club and its city. Social history, ”tells CNN Sport.

“His words are as perfect as poetry. It’s a city of dreams. So, when he is [Klopp] “My goal is to win Liverpool in three years and win the trophy in three years, which is something we have wanted to hear for a long time.”

“Klopp was far more visionary than the fans at the time. They had a vision, along with the board. We forgot the philosophy and fan base that never accepted the second best.”

Despite his passion, his words and his past accomplishments, the work before Klopp was tough. The opposition is extraordinarily rich, and better than his team. There are also question marks on whether Klopp’s high-octane strategies will be successful in a winter-free league.

Liverpool are a team that is clearly in need of improvement, but in Klopp’s first game against Tottenham, the team has played at least as much energy – more runs than any other match that season – and he has a detail that can be quickly influenced by the staff he has: the Anfield atmosphere.

A man who could brutally gesture like a broken windmill in a storm first tried to motivate supporters.

“Sometimes, he almost challenges fans,” John Gibbons, a contributor to the podcast Unfield Wrap, told CNN. “He probably told us more than any other Liverpool manager. He was, in a way, the headmaster, but he was the kind of head you would please.”

After losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace, his first defeat as Liverpool boss, Klopp told the assembled media that Liverpool fans were “pretty lonely” after the Palace’s 82nd minute win.

A month later, after a 2-2 draw with West Brom, Klopp and his players greeted the Anfield crowd, which gave some observers a glimpse of why West Brom could not understand the draw. Klopp revealed that he wanted to thank fans for “the best weather since I got here.”

Gibbons of the West Brom ceremony said, “He’s got to stick to it.” But he told Cope, ‘This is what happens when we are all together, and the players go on if you do that.’

“There’s something about him that you trust. He’s a leader and he’s a leader in whatever he decides to do. He can run a bank and he’s brilliant.”

It is Christian Heidel’s gut instinct that now holds not only the Bundesliga titles and the Champions League trophy but also the historic Premier League title.

In February 2001, the club’s then-sports director, Heidel, gave Klopp a chance to go from player to coach, with Mainz’s desperation not to get into the third tier of German football. Klopp got his first full-time contract as a player at Mainz when he was studying for a degree in sports business at Goethe University, but had no administrative experience.

Heidel has since said it was “a decision made by the stomach and not by the head.” Klopp is not the captain of the team, its “emotional leader,” said Heidel.

Eight weeks into the job, Klopp secured Mainz’s security and, in the following years, took the club and its fans on an unforgettable journey, promoting the Bundesliga for the first time in club history.

Several influences shaped Klopp: his mentor Wolfgang Franks, the late Mainz coach, and the strategic path Klopp pursued; His father Norbert, a traveling salesman and former techie goalkeeper, instilled in him a love for the sport, but defended the belief that his Mainz colleagues could compensate for his lack of skill and intelligence.

In Rafael Hoenstein’s book “Klopp Bring the Noise”, Klopp’s second assistant coach at Liverpool, Peter Kravitz, at Mainz, said Klopp “learned an incredible amount about what makes a football team tick.”

“He spent many years in the dressing room, reflecting on them and finding that most things could be sorted out with a little bit of common sense. He had a feeling of being told the right thing at the right time,” Kravitz said.

This was his most attractive method, making him a successful football analyst for the German broadcaster ZDF during the 2006 World Cup in his home country. Although still a Second Division Coach and has not won a significant trophy as a player or manager, he remains connected to the crowd.

For the 2010 World Cup, JDF analyst Lutz Pfennensteel shared a television studio with Klopp, and it is no surprise that his former colleague was successful in England.

“He’s very passionate, very direct, very funny,” Fortuna Sports Director at Fortuna Dసsseldorf told CNN Sport. “He’s obviously very passionate, but he doesn’t try to be smart-ass when he talks about football. He’s always, you get what you see. He’s incredibly talented to motivate people.

“He’s the exact opposite of arrogance. He’s like a general.” Gladiator “In the picture, when the guy puts his sword down and says, ‘We’re going to war now,’ they blindly follow him. That’s somehow what he does without the sword.”

There is a German word for people like Klopp: Menschenfanger, who can talk about people doing things they can’t do. This is why players take his all-or-nothing approach wholeheartedly and why fans should not abandon the team if the match requires an improbable number of goals.

“Everyone likes to say they are important and Jెన్rgen is very good. He also tells us how smart the players are, so you feel like you can take part in Anfield,” Gibbons said.

“I give everything. I hope my players give everything. Then we’ll see what we get. It creates a team mentality,” Klopp said. Recent interview.

Klopp has been given the time and funds to succeed at Anfield and fans have been patient and confident.

Although Liverpool were not immediately challenged for the league under him – the team finished eighth in his first season – there is progress every year; Among the players who bought, the manner in which they played and the league positions: eighth, fourth, fourth, second, first.

Klopp lost three finals to Liverpool before winning the Champions League last year, his first silverware as Liverpool manager. When Liverpool lost the title last season, Klopp and his team were wondering if they could rebound from such a dismal failure.

The team’s response was strong and ended with a 30-year waiting margin. The man who gives everything has asked his players and fans to fit his mentality and everyone has rewards.