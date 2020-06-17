J. Cole’s new single, ‘Snow on Tha Bluff’ represents the Black Lives Matter movement

On Tuesday night, the hip-hop star surprised fans with the release of “Snow On Tha Bluff,” a self-titled track that tackles racism, activism and police brutality.

In a politically charged song, the North Carolina native talks about her struggles with activism after scrolling through a social media account of a “young woman,” trying to educate the public about systemic racism.

“There was a young woman, she was smarter than me / I scrolled through her timeline in this jungle and I started reading / She’s mad at these crackers, she’s mad at these investors, this is mad at these cops / She’s mad at my n *** , She’s mad at our ignorance, she wears her heart on the sleeve / she’s mad on celebrities, low key I think ‘she speaks” bouts me, “Cole threw on the track.

The talented lyricist suggests that other African Americans might insist on how to respond to the movement because of their upbringing.