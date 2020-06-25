Jack Brown Fourth of July Live Stream Concert

The Grammy-winning group kicks off the weekend with a live performance of “4th With The Family” on July 3rd. Proceeds will go to the Southern Ground, his nonprofit that supports veterans.

“After a while we will not only be able to perform for our fans for the first time, but most importantly, raise vital funds to support the mental health and wellbeing of our veterans,” Jack Brown said in a release. “All the men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community.”

The concert, presented by LiveXLive, will air on the group’s social platforms starting at 8 pm. ET.