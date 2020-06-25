Jack Brown Fourth of July Live Stream Concert

The Grammy-winning group kicks off the weekend with a live performance of “4th With The Family” on July 3rd. Proceeds will go to the Southern Ground, his nonprofit that supports veterans.
“After a while we will not only be able to perform for our fans for the first time, but most importantly, raise vital funds to support the mental health and wellbeing of our veterans,” Jack Brown said in a release. “All the men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community.”
The concert, presented by LiveXLive, will air on the group’s social platforms starting at 8 pm. ET.
“It’s really weird situations, because generally the fun and the music is always there. People want to feel good. They want to come out and see the music and be a beacon to help them remember that everything is going to be okay. People can’t stay together, ”he said at the time.
Brown said he didn’t think the band would resume touring until 2021.
For now, live shows and drive-in concerts seem to be the new normal for music lovers.
Leave a Comment