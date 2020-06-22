Jaw Rule movies are a low-budget commercial for a wacky, Greek restaurant

The rapper, one of the organizers behind the devastating 2017 music festival, filmed the ad for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill (which is located at 2771 West Pico Boulevard, as we were told). The place shows his love of Greek food, his gyros and the scenes from the restaurant.

Hotspot has “Best Motherf *** ing Gyros”, Ja Rule is stunned, and later misrepresents Octopodakia, Avogolomono Soup and Cretopita.

“You can’t even pronounce food, so go ** amn good!” He is saying.

The rapper’s wardrobe choice is “I Grease Love” T-shirt. He shouted “Opa!” Concludes the minute statement with a traditional Greek shout of.