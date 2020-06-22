entertainment

Jaw Rule movies are a low-budget commercial for a wacky, Greek restaurant

1 hour ago
by Henry L. Joiner
The rapper, one of the organizers behind the devastating 2017 music festival, filmed the ad for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill (which is located at 2771 West Pico Boulevard, as we were told). The place shows his love of Greek food, his gyros and the scenes from the restaurant.

Hotspot has “Best Motherf *** ing Gyros”, Ja Rule is stunned, and later misrepresents Octopodakia, Avogolomono Soup and Cretopita.

“You can’t even pronounce food, so go ** amn good!” He is saying.

The rapper’s wardrobe choice is “I Grease Love” T-shirt. He shouted “Opa!” Concludes the minute statement with a traditional Greek shout of.

The spot is actually for the new TBS reality TV show, “Celebrity Show-Off,” Stars compete with each other to create compelling content to attract YouTube views.

Ja Rule says he made the video in hopes of helping a small business in the midst of the Kovid-19 pandemic.

The Jaw Rule has been pretty quiet ever since Fire Festival Scandal. He and a co-host fired on the canceled incident in the Bahamas, which left the ticketholders hungry and inadequate shelter.

“Celebrity Show-Off” premieres Tuesday at 10pm on TBS. EST. CNN and TBS share parent company WarnerMedia.

