Jeffrey Berman, the powerful American lawyer who prosecuted Trump’s associates, refused to step down after Barr tried to push him out

“I have not resigned and have no intention of resigning. For my term, the United States District Court justices appointed me for the Southern District of New York. “Until then, our investigations will go ahead without delay or disruption.”

Hours after the Justice Department announced that Trump intends to appoint Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, as a prosecutor, Berman denied.

A Justice Department official told CNN that Berman had been offered other positions at the Justice Department, including the Civil Division Head, where Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt announced his departure suddenly this week. Berman refused.

A second source of knowledge on the matter asked Berman to resign and refused. Attorney General William Barr asked Berman to resign at a one-man conference in New York on Friday, sources said. The forced expulsion of Berman is subject to scrutiny within the US attorney’s office and in career prosecutors. He has been a U.S. attorney for Manhattan since 2018, and under his leadership, his office is investigating Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, investigating Trump’s trusted confidant, Rudy Giuliani, and accusing former New York mayor colleagues Lew Parnas and Igor Freeman. Tensions between the New York and Washington offices have increased with Berman and Barr butting heads over the handling of some cases, including the indictment of the Turkish bank Hulkbank. Last fall, Justice Department officials discussed a senior officer, Ed O’Callaghan, who replaced Berman, but then prosecutors charged Giuliani’s associates, a move that seemed to extend Berman’s tenure. The evacuation time, announced just before 10 p.m. ET, promptly raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Berman’s departure. CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Pruitt Bharara, who was sacked by Trump as US attorney for the Southern District shortly after Trump took office in 2017, told CNN’s Dan Lemon that the midnight announcement was “a very irregular task … when to do all kinds of research.” “The president, his colleagues, his former lawyer Michael Cohen and others may have been angry about the conduct of some prior investigations,” he said. READ California ranks New Jersey with the 2nd highest number of coronavirus cases And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer repeats the “corruption of the legal process, dismissing late Friday night. Prior to nominating Clayton to the SEC post by Trump, he was a corporate attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell. If confirmed, Clayton will be the first non-prosecutor to head SDNY. A Justice official said Barr and Clayton have known each other for years, and Clayton plans to move back to NY. He expressed interest in the SDNY job, a Justice official said, and Barr agreed. Barr said Trump has now hired Craig Carpenito, the United States Attorney for the New Jersey District, to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York until Clayton is confirmed. Carpenito will begin the role on July 3. This story is broken and updated.

CNN’s Carolyn Kelly contributed to this report.