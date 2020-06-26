Jenna Marbles has been signed amid a setback for the Blackface video ... for now

YouTube star Jenna Marbles says she’s signing off … for now.

The YouTube star, whose real name is Jenna Maury, announced on her channel Thursday that she will no longer produce content due to her backlash over past videos.

In one video Called “message” Maury says, “I feel like we’re at the point where we’re purging anything and everything toxic.”

She has over 20.2 million followers on a video-based platform.

The videos in question, now made by Maury in private, were made from 2011-2012. In one, she gives a black face to acting as rapper Nikki Minaj. In another video that has been widely mocked on social media, she raps about Asian people with lyrics like “Hey Ching Chong Wing Wang, Shake Your King Kong Ding Dong”. Another video is dedicated to shaming women who “slept around”.

“I want to tell you how incredibly sorry I am if I ever hurt you by posting this video or making this impression, and that’s not what I mean,” said Maury.

“This is not good. This is a shame. That is painful. I wish this was not part of my past. “

Maury re-created its channel in 2010 when YouTube was in its infancy. Her videos quickly garnered more than 3 billion views.

In her apology video, the internet sensation said she was “moving” for the time being.

“I don’t know how long this will last. I want to make sure that the things I put out in the world don’t hurt anyone … so I have to finish this channel now or forever. “

Her video was met with mixed feelings on social media by fans.

“Keep social influencers accountable. Hold the public accountable. Don’t let people get into trouble because they are famous or wealthy, ”one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Stop generalizing back to a 10-year life, hoping that you made a mistake to try and ruin their life,” said YouTube star and singer Gabby Hanna.