Jenna Marbles quit YouTube after the Black Face set off

“I feel like I’m at a time when we’re purging anything and everything toxic,” she said in a video called “A Message,” in which she apologizes for racist and sexist content.
“I don’t mean to do blackface,” she said of Minaj’s hypocrisy. “If I ever hurt you by posting this video or making this impression, I want to tell you how incredibly sorry I am. That’s not what I mean. It’s not fair. It’s shameful. It’s awful. It’s part of my past.”
The rap song, which includes the song “Hee Ching Chong Wing Wang, Move Your King Kong Ding Dong,” is “unforgivable” and “shouldn’t exist,” she said.
Videos, as well as other old stuff from the early years of her channel, are no longer viewed by the public.
“At the moment, I can’t be on this channel … at the moment I’m going to move on from this channel,” said Maury, passionately. “I don’t know how long it will last. The things I keep in the world are to make sure no one is hurt … so I have to do with this channel, right now or forever.”
Maury was one of the first contacts on YouTube for many, collecting more than 3 billion views. She created her channel in 2010, when the platform started to go mainstream – before it exploded into the booming industry of today.
She is best known for her early comedy sketches and satirical how-to videos – many of which are now private – and more recently, lifestyle and DIY content.
After she posted the video on Thursday, some fans and other influencers defended her online, claiming that the event had poisoned the “cancellation culture” – that public figures were rapidly “canceled” for saying or doing something controversial.
Others, however, praised Maury’s reaction as being responsible for past mistakes.
