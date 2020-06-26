Jenna Marbles quit YouTube after the Black Face set off

“I feel like I’m at a time when we’re purging anything and everything toxic,” she said in a video called “A Message,” in which she apologizes for racist and sexist content.

Maury, who has more than 20 million subscribers, highlighted specific videos from 2011 and 2012 – one of which she wore The Black Face To play rapper Nicki Minaj, the other has a rap song with a joke about Asians, and in one video she slogans on women who “slept around”.

“I don’t mean to do blackface,” she said of Minaj’s hypocrisy. “If I ever hurt you by posting this video or making this impression, I want to tell you how incredibly sorry I am. That’s not what I mean. It’s not fair. It’s shameful. It’s awful. It’s part of my past.”

The rap song, which includes the song “Hee Ching Chong Wing Wang, Move Your King Kong Ding Dong,” is “unforgivable” and “shouldn’t exist,” she said.