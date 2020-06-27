‘Jeopardy!’ Star Alex Trebek and his wife are given 000 500,000 to fight the homeless

Founder and CEO Ken Croft told CNN that the money will be used to fund the construction of a new central facility for homeless seniors that will provide shelter, medical care, and commissary and administrative space for the group.
“I can’t say enough good things about who they are and, you know, forget about the donation. They’re human beings and people,” Kraft said. “So, it’s really fun to get to know them at that level.”
The Hope of the Valley has 15 facilities in the San Fernando Valley, two of which are under construction and serving 839,000 meals a year, Kraft said.
“Filled With Gratitude”
That gift almost came out of the blue. Croft said Trebeck had called in January and wanted to visit the Mission’s 85-bed shelter in North Hollywood. A few weeks later, Trebek asked Kraft about the mission’s finances and invited him to his home.
“So we had this wonderful conversation, and he reached over to his desk and he gave me an envelope,” Kraft said.
Inside is a check for $ 100,000.
“I’m just overwhelmed, and I’m Alex. You don’t know how much this means to us,” Kraft said. “So I hugged him. It was back in February. You know, virus.”
The North Hollywood shelter is set to open in July and Kraft says it will name its multi-purpose room after Trebex to show their appreciation.
Trebek made arrangements to tour the building with Jean and their son Matthew on Tuesday, but Kraft said they wanted to check it out because construction was almost complete.
At the end of the tour, Kraft said Jean Trebek gave him a check.
“I never received a check for $ 500,000 and I was on the floor. In the beginning, I was shocked,” he said. “And then I was overwhelmed with gratitude because I knew how much we could do. The only thing that currently limits us is the resources.”
“Alex and Jean have donated $ 500,000 to the charity because they believe in helping them locally and globally,” the couple’s spokesman said in a statement. “They have lived in the valley for more than 30 years, and want to support their community. Homeless people believe they are just ordinary people who have had a bad time, and deserve help rather than judgment.”
Trebek “Jeopardy!” Since the show went into syndication in 1984
