Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films and ‘St. Elmos Fire, died at the age of ’80

Schumacher has worked on a variety of films, including the teenage vampire story “The Lost Boys”, Julia Roberts’ Melodrama “Dying Young”, the dark satire “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas and a couple thrillers adapted from the John Grisham novels. , “The Client” and “A Time to Kill.”

However, he was best known in some circles for his association with the Batman franchise, which directed “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s, a notable departure from the darker approach that director Tim Burton brought to the films.

In 2017 Vice interview Schumacher apologized to frustrated fans of those films, which starred Wal Kilmer and George Clooney respectively – “I think I owe them.” He added a popular option to add more sexy parts to Batman’s costume, which I would always go over on Batman, starting with “Batman Forever.” “

Born in Queens, Schumacher attended Parsons School of Design at New School University and worked as a window dresser before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an early job in the Woody Allen sci-fi comedy “Sleeper.”