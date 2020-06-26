John Bolton book: China likes it for embarrassing Donald Trump, but not about Xi Jinping

When it comes to Bolton’s allegations that Trump has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help Trump’s reelection of mass detention camps in Muslim-dominated Xinjiang, the Chinese media has been largely silent. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian has been equally vociferous in commenting that China has no “intention” to intervene in US elections and that the Trump administration has “clearly understood” Beijing’s position on Xinjiang.

Bolton’s allegations about Xinjiang and his electoral intervention in mainstream Chinese media have only appeared in the English-language Global Times, which is geared toward state-backed nationalist tabloid foreign audiences. Paper Charges Bolton is an “anti-China hardliner” who is trying to “smear” Beijing and “drown the waters of US domestic politics even more.”

Online Censorship

Limitations on Bolton’s China exposures go far beyond this: there is evidence that the book is censored on the two largest platforms on the Chinese Internet.

Users on Weibo – a Twitter-like service – complained that they were unable to comment on the book or share parts of it, but in China’s largest messaging app, WeChat, posts about Bolton seemed to be hidden or deleted. WeChat was able to upload a screen shot of the CNN book cover, but no contacts were able to see the results post.

It is unclear what exactly triggered the censorship, as some posts about the book were allowed, including reports in the Chinese media.

Ann Duan, an office worker in Beijing, said she was locked out of her WeChat account after sharing the book’s pdf with a group message. She received the notification: “The current login is disabled because this WeChat account is suspected of spreading false information.”

“My friend was interested in the book, so I thought I could forward the file directly,” she says of another introduction from WeChat. “There seems to be a window of censorship. This file was pretty good before, but afterwards, I’ve heard many incidents where messages are hidden or sent by people like me.”

Representatives from Sina and Tencent, which run Weibo and WeChat respectively, did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Ask US’

The Great Firewall – and Chinese Censorship in general – is a black box, and the exact purpose of any particular block is difficult to determine whether it is a top-down order to control the work or coverage of individual sensors.

This is particularly true of the subject where some discussions are allowed, but some aspects are off limits.

According to China Bureau Chief Tetsushi Takahashi for the Nikkei newspaper, a report on Bolton by Japanese public broadcaster NHK has been blocked in China. Foreign television channels, including CNN, are often censored in this manner.

“I thought the book, released on Tuesday, would work in favor of China. After all, Bolton described Trump as unfit for the presidency,” Takahashi Wrote this week . “When Trump showed up at the US-China summit in June 2019, the feed cut out when Chinese President Xi Jinping asked him to buy more American farm products. But G’s second term ends in March 2023. ‘For another six years’, Ji is already counting the extension. ”