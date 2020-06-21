entertainment

John Legend and Alicia Keys perform new music in the latest Versuz music battle

1 hour ago
by Henry L. Joiner
John Legend and Alicia Keys perform new music in the latest Versuz music battle
Friday’s battle on Instagram, which calls for unity during these turbulent times, is playing a string of hits from every artist.Dairy“From”Ordinary people. “They also play new music with legend premiere”Never break“And the Keys premiere”The right way to die. ”
“I think we need a lot of hope right now,” Keys said as she played.Empire State of Mind, ”The song she says offers hope.
Legend and Keys started the show playing their duet “Redemption“And The Legend Is Finished With Play”Glory.

“We are happy to celebrate the struggle for freedom and more freedom,” says Legend. “It was very inspiring for me to see people play this song on the street … which means people are playing this song to be more free.”

Legend dancing to his own music also provided laughs to the singer’s fun choking audience.

“John Legend Henny is two steps away from me after the second glass,” podcast host Jeff J tweeted.

“John Legend Dance got him a 940 credit score,” singer Jesse Woo tweeted.

Legend’s dance is compared to Ellen DeGeneres’ moves.

Battle of the Keys and Legend is part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a way to entertain fans during incarceration.

There were rappers in previous wars Nelly and Ludacris, Singers Erica Badu and Jill Scott As well as reggae singers Beanie Man and Bounty Killer.
