Justin Bieber has sued 20 million people for defamation against the women he accused

The two women posted the allegations on their Twitter accounts. Bieber’s lawsuit, filed Thursday, calls the allegations “fictitious.” CNN received a copy of the lawsuit.
One of the women listed as Jane Doe-2 in the suit and identified as “Kady” on Twitter reported that Beiber assaulted her at a hotel in New York City early in the morning of May 5, 2015.
Bieber’s complaint calls the allegations “virtually impossible” and they are “contrary to her prior written statements, supported only by false or fake texts, and her allegations are pure fiction for the self-proclaimed purpose of gaining fame and attention, and for Cady’s malicious lies.” There are many witnesses to the contrary. “
CNN reached out to “Kadi” via Twitter for comment.
The second woman, listed as Jane Doe-1 and identified as “Daniel” in the complaint, allegedly assaulted Bieber on March 10, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. She has since deleted her tweets.
Bieber’s lawsuit denies the allegation.
“Daniel made her sexual encounter with Beiber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber was having dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014, and it was assumed that Beiber was in the hotel because of public reports that he was having a meal.” “However, although Beeber went to the restaurant, he was not staying at the Four Seasons Hotel.”
Bieber has also taken to social media to deny the allegations.
“Every claim of sexual harassment must be taken very seriously and so is my response,” Bieber wrote in a tweet earlier this week. “But this story is virtually impossible. That’s why I work with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action.”
