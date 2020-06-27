Justin Bieber has sued 20 million people for defamation against the women he accused

The two women posted the allegations on their Twitter accounts. Bieber’s lawsuit, filed Thursday, calls the allegations “fictitious.” CNN received a copy of the lawsuit.

One of the women listed as Jane Doe-2 in the suit and identified as “Kady” on Twitter reported that Beiber assaulted her at a hotel in New York City early in the morning of May 5, 2015.

Bieber’s complaint calls the allegations “virtually impossible” and they are “contrary to her prior written statements, supported only by false or fake texts, and her allegations are pure fiction for the self-proclaimed purpose of gaining fame and attention, and for Cady’s malicious lies.” There are many witnesses to the contrary. “

CNN reached out to “Kadi” via Twitter for comment.