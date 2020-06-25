Kobe Bryant: Unseen footage of basketball is great for auction

So standing up, Bryant skipped college altogether and entered the NBA Draft at the age of 17.
Now, 24 years later, Bryant is about to head off to a 22-hour game and interview footage from his time at Lower Marion High School in Philadelphia. Most of these have never been seen in public.
The auction will take place on July 23 and the place will fetch between $ 250,000 and 50,000 350,000.
The final dance effect
The value of the Jordan Sports Memorabilia has grown since the documentary series aired earlier this year.
Bryant footage is about 60% of the game and 40% of interview footage, of which very little has been aired – and that is for a very limited audience.
While in high school, Bryant led the Lower Marion Aces to the school’s first state championship in 53 years, gaining national recognition in the process.
The library comes from Stu Ross, a high school sports reporter who premiered the weekly TV series “High School Sports Show”.
Ross and his staff recorded 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.
The Kobe symbol
History profiles have announced that they will be donating 10% of the final bid price to the MambaAntry Fund.
Leave a Comment