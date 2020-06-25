sport

Kobe Bryant: Unseen footage of basketball is great for auction

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
2 Views
Kobe Bryant: Unseen footage of basketball is great for auction
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

So standing up, Bryant skipped college altogether and entered the NBA Draft at the age of 17.

Now, 24 years later, Bryant is about to head off to a 22-hour game and interview footage from his time at Lower Marion High School in Philadelphia. Most of these have never been seen in public.

The auction will take place on July 23 and the place will fetch between $ 250,000 and 50,000 350,000.

Read: Buy! Buy it! Buy it! There is a bull market in Michael Jordan sneakers

The final dance effect

Auction house responsible for history profiles, library sales, believes in ESPN’s recent success “The Last Dance” Documentary series about Michael Jordan And six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls make Bryant footage “more relevant.”

The value of the Jordan Sports Memorabilia has grown since the documentary series aired earlier this year.

The Jordan Dream worn and signed ‘Dream Team’ jersey has been sold $ 216,000 The same night the series premiered in April, but the online auction for a game-worn pair Air Jordan 1s Closed since 1985 $ 560.000 – Three times higher than expected auction price.
Read: A towel auctioned off by Kobe Bryant in his farewell speech sold for $ 30,000
Bryant led his Philadelphia High School team, the Lower Marion Aces, to their first state championship in 53 years.

Bryant footage is about 60% of the game and 40% of interview footage, of which very little has been aired – and that is for a very limited audience.

While in high school, Bryant led the Lower Marion Aces to the school’s first state championship in 53 years, gaining national recognition in the process.

The library comes from Stu Ross, a high school sports reporter who premiered the weekly TV series “High School Sports Show”.

READ  US Open Champion Bianca wants Andres to 'overcome Serena'

Ross and his staff recorded 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.

Read: ‘We all have dreams’: The bittersweet story of the first ‘reality TV show’

The Kobe symbol

History profiles have announced that they will be donating 10% of the final bid price to the MambaAntry Fund.

The fund was established to honor and support the families of seven other victims who died in Calabasa The helicopter crash Bryant’s life ended on January 26 this year.
Seven other people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Colabasas.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter gianna One of the other people on board who died in the crash.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment