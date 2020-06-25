Kosovo President Hashim Thassi has been convicted of war crimes and canceled a visit to the White House

According to a press release, the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office filed a 10-count indictment on April 24 against Thaci, former chairman of the Kosovo Assembly, Kadri Weseli and others “on various forms of crime, murder, forced disappearance, torture and violence against humanity and war crimes.”

It said the pre-trial judge was reviewing the indictment “to decide whether to confirm the charges.”

Thaci became popular in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) between 1997 and 1999 and played a role in peace talks.

His transformation from a revolutionary to a politician eventually led him to become Prime Minister when he declared independence. He was elected president in February 2016.

Thassi, Veseli and other charges were “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders on Wednesday. Kosovo has hundreds of victims of Albanian, Serb, Roma and other ethnicities and has political rivals.”

Thaci and Kosovo reached the offices of Veseli, who is president of the Democratic Party, to comment on CNN.

Kosovo’s ambassador to the US, Vlora Ita, said A tweet “When the dust settles and the smoke clears, #KLA will remain the most successful liberation movement in modern history.”

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (SPO) have jurisdiction over the war crimes committed in the Kosovo conflict between January 1998 and December 2000.

Thassi is scheduled to visit the White House for talks with Serbian representatives, but canceled his visit following the SPO announcement, US Special Presidential Ambassador to Serbia and Kosovo peace talks Richard Grenell tweeted on Wednesday.

The United States is one of more than 100 countries that recognize Kosovo as an independent, sovereign state, according to the US State Department. Serbia did not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

“I respect his decision not to attend negotiations until the legal issues of those allegations are resolved,” Grenell said. The US ambassador said Kosovar’s Prime Minister Awadullah Hothi and Serbian President Alexander Vuక్iలకు will lead the talks on Saturday.

However, in the wake of the events in the Kosovo capital, Pristina, Hothi, who took office only three weeks ago, said he would not go to Washington.

“Only through dialogue can we resolve our disputes with Serbia, resulting in mutual recognition and normalization of relations. My government does not comment on issues related to special chambers. Kosovo fully respects its international obligations,” He tweeted.

Government of Kosovo a Advertisement It “thinks no one can be found guilty without a court decision” and urged all citizens to remain calm.

“The government believes that the war of the people of Kosovo and the Kosovo Liberation Army is just and for its freedom, and therefore should be the most important period in the history of the country,” the statement said.

Thassi Official Website Confirmed The trip to Washington was canceled due to the indictment, but no comment was made on the charges against him.

The SPO statement points out that the indictment is only an allegation – but adds that it “reflects the outcome of a lengthy investigation and the determination of the SPO that all allegations are beyond reasonable doubt.”

The SPO said it was open to indictment because Thassi and Vesely repeatedly accused him of “trying to obstruct and undermine” the court’s work.

The two “are expected to conduct a clandestine campaign to overturn the law that creates the court, and impede the court’s work to prevent them from seeking justice. By taking these actions, (Thassi and Veseli) are the victims of their crimes, the rule of law and their personal interests ahead of the people of Kosovo.” said.