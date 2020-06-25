Kristen Bell no longer plays a mixed-race role in ‘Central Park’.

Bell, White Actress Loved to play In the “Frozen” film franchise, Anna voices Molly in an animated musical comedy about a family of Tillermans living in Central Park. Her departure is one of the latest examples Ethnicity count Happening Hollywood And around the world after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

“It’s time to acknowledge our complex actions. Here’s one of mine. Playing Molly in Central Park shows my lack of awareness of my widespread right,” Bell wrote in a photo on Wednesday in a caption on her Instagram account.

“Putting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the uniqueness of the mixed race and the Black American experience.”

“This is wrong and for the Central Park team, we pledge to correct it,” Bell wrote. “I am happy to leave this role to a person who can give a more accurate portrayal and I am committed to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”