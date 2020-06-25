Kristen Bell no longer plays a mixed-race role in ‘Central Park’.

“It’s time to acknowledge our complex actions. Here’s one of mine. Playing Molly in Central Park shows my lack of awareness of my widespread right,” Bell wrote in a photo on Wednesday in a caption on her Instagram account.
“Putting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the uniqueness of the mixed race and the Black American experience.”
“This is wrong and for the Central Park team, we pledge to correct it,” Bell wrote. “I am happy to leave this role to a person who can give a more accurate portrayal and I am committed to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”
Bell and the creative team behind the show “saw the cast of Molly as the perfect opportunity to be represented – to portray a black or mixed race actress and to give Molly a voice that resonated with all the nuances and experiences of the character,” according to the statement.
“Central Park” centers on “Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, (they) raise their children Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her longtime aide Helen, according to Apple TV + Nothing more than that.
