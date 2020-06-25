entertainment

Kristen Bell no longer plays a mixed-race role in ‘Central Park’.

8 mins ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
0 Views
Kristen Bell no longer plays a mixed-race role in 'Central Park'.
Henry L. Joiner
Written by Henry L. Joiner
Bell, White Actress Loved to play In the “Frozen” film franchise, Anna voices Molly in an animated musical comedy about a family of Tillermans living in Central Park. Her departure is one of the latest examples Ethnicity count Happening Hollywood And around the world after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

“It’s time to acknowledge our complex actions. Here’s one of mine. Playing Molly in Central Park shows my lack of awareness of my widespread right,” Bell wrote in a photo on Wednesday in a caption on her Instagram account.

“Putting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the uniqueness of the mixed race and the Black American experience.”

“This is wrong and for the Central Park team, we pledge to correct it,” Bell wrote. “I am happy to leave this role to a person who can give a more accurate portrayal and I am committed to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”

Bell and the creative team behind the show “saw the cast of Molly as the perfect opportunity to be represented – to portray a black or mixed race actress and to give Molly a voice that resonated with all the nuances and experiences of the character,” according to the statement.

“Central Park” centers on “Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, (they) raise their children Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her longtime aide Helen, according to Apple TV + Nothing more than that.

Another white actress, Jenny Slate, recently announced that she is She quit her role as a mixed-race character, voicing Missy Foreman-Greenwald On the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth”.
READ  'Irresistible' review: Jon Stewart resolves union of money and politics in his latest directing effort

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment