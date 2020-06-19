Top News

Ladd-of-LA hospitality staff have a chateau marmont past the ‘car caravan’

9 hours ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
8 Views
Ladd-of-LA hospitality staff have a chateau marmont past the 'car caravan'
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

Workers from Chateau Marmont and other LA hotels held a “car caravan” on Wednesday in front of the famed hotel to address their need for health insurance.

Almost all of the legendary hotel’s 242 employees were evacuated in March without insurance or break-ins after the lockdown began. “We ended up in a pandemic and then our health care [benefits were] Mike Racanelli, who worked as a bellman at the hotel for five years, told Page Six. “We were left high and dry.”

Martha Moran, who worked there for 33 years and suffered from diabetes, told us, “I don’t know what I would do if I got sick.”

Tuesday, LA Council Member David Rue sent a letter Chateau owner Andr బ Balazque to work with him to find ways to provide “basic protections” for workers and to guarantee “employer-sponsored health insurance for workers laid off.”

Balaz responded that in May, hoteliers “gave more than 250,000, 000”. “Affected employees receive an evenly divided financial aid based on seniority, which provides at least $ 350 for everyone who has worked for months for our most valuable, long-term employees,” Balaz said. “All members of our team today have full and full health care benefits.”

READ  The Canadian plastic surgeon allegedly shot patients without their consent

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment