Latest Updates Worldwide

Drive through the Kovid-19 test site at the Melbourne Show Grounds on June 25 in Melbourne, Australia. Darien Trainer / Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 30 new coronavirus cases in the past day, indicating the state’s 10th consecutive day of double-digit cases.

In a bid to spread the state government announced a new testing program today: for the next 10 days, residents of 10 suburbs will receive a free test regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms or not.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted that despite the local spread in Victoria, “the curve is flat.”

“They are consulting over a thousand people,” said Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy. “This is a way to curb localized outbreaks – go where the problem is, go through a population test, isolate, quarantine – the standard public health response.”

Australian armed forces will help with the test in Victoria, but troops will not enforce the detention as originally requested by the state government, Morrison said.

On Monday, Victoria extended its state of emergency until July 19.

There are now at least 1,947 coronavirus cases and 20 related deaths in Victoria. In all, 1,742 patients recovered from the virus.