Lesotho murder: Former prime minister and wife paid by criminal gang, court documents say

Lesotho Police Commissioner Paseka Mokatee said in the affidavit that Tabane had been ordered to hit Tabane on Lipole to allow his current wife, Messiah, to become First Lady.
In June 2017, Tabane was shot dead by gunmen in Lipole, near her home in the capital, Maseru.
She is negotiating for a divorce from Tabane before her death.
The documents say the prime minister and his wife met with the head of a gang and promised them $ 177,000 and jobs to kill Lipolelo before he became prime minister, police said in the affidavit.
Tabane shared his ex-wife’s home address with his killers, and they began monitoring Lipolelo’s movement, police said.
They tried to kill Lipolelo on June 12, but failed and she reported the incident to police, according to Mokate.
They killed Lipolelo two days later on his way out of a meeting with an unnamed intermediary, who is now a state witness.
The affidavit states that mediation between two women is being negotiated in a small town in neighboring South Africa called Fixburg.
Tabane married his current wife, Messiah, two months after he was killed in Lipole.
Masaya has been charged with attempted murder in Lisolle and another woman, who was with the former First Lady when she was killed.
The former prime minister has not been charged despite police attempting to prosecute him. His lawyers argued that his immunity was due to his position.
Tabane resigned from his post after months of pressure from his party to resign over his involvement in the case.
Mokete said he will now face a murder charge because he is out of power.
Police re-arrested Masaya last week and her previous bail on technical issues was revoked.
The court ordered a fresh bail application and a different judge said the case must be heard.
Leave a Comment