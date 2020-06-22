Top News

Lily Reinhart denies catching a fan while taking a photo together

1 hour ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
Lily Reinhart has denied allegations of sexual harassment on her and her “Riverdale” co-stars, including anonymous people on social media.

On Monday, Reinhart, 23, retweeted one of Spruce’s tweets, stating that the cast and their crews were investigating the source of the false claims, and adding, “I have always taken the allegations of sexual harassment seriously.” This account has proven to be uniquely created to create false stories about myself and my cast. I can’t think of a better way to turn it around than to lie about sexual harassment. “

On Sunday, a female fan claimed that the actress was holding her while taking a picture with her on Twitter.

“She put her arm around my waist as we snapped a picture, but she kept going down,” wrote Tasha, a Twitter user.

Since then the account has been deactivated.

“It validates men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth,” the “Hustlers” actress continued. “This type of lying can destroy lives and careers – and I call it a lie because the person who has been accused has already admitted that the stories are fictitious.”

Reinhart says KJ Apa and Sprouse are looking to take legal action over Twitter accounts that level the allegations and call their behavior “sick.”

On Sunday, a woman named Victoria stated Twitter Sprouse “became aggressive” in his room after a party in his NYU dorm.

“It’s incredibly scary and scary for me because I always support survivors and trust them,” she said. “I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from talking about their experiences.”

