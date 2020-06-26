Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp holds a record of potential points after winning the Premier League title

The Reds have scored 86 points so far and now have seven games left to break the record – all of which will be played in a span of 25 days.

“It’s hard, so obviously we have to make changes and we have to be lucky with everything,” Klopp told CNN Sport. “These guys don’t throw 100% of their soul on the pitch. They see a chance for a record of points.

“As a coach for me, my job is to make sure that we don’t have major problems at that time.”

Be humble

Liverpool fans have been relieved that they have finally suffered, and Klopp says they should be excited about what’s coming next for their club.

The 53-year-old manager said Anfield, one of the best teams ever played in the division, wants to make it a fortress for years to come.

Liverpool have now won just one title in the 20 league trophies, with a fierce rival, Manchester United, but Klopp insists that he has never looked at other clubs.

“For me, it’s important to improve and for me, it’s important to show consistency for ourselves and for us. No one wants to play for us,” he said.

“I want to create an atmosphere with our supporters that can tell your granddaughters [about]. I want to see a certain way of football, it’s exciting, it’s fast, it’s action-packed.

“If you stay humble and ready to improve, we have a chance to win more silverware, but only because other teams are still there.”

Emotional celebrations

Klopp and the Liverpool squad celebrated their success by beating Chelsea Manchester City at the golf resort in the city and handing them the trophy.

The final whistle was greeted with delightful scenes as the players and coaches danced at dawn.

A passionate Klopp, who could not get through some of the initial interviews without crying, confirmed that all the attendees were in the same social bubble and that it was important to share such an important occasion.

“I think we’re all worried if the future is like ‘I’m sitting alone in my room’ and ‘I’m sitting on the television.’

“It was extraordinary for our lives and so I thought it made sense that we were doing it together.”

Klopp praised the people of Liverpool

Klopp’s ability to create an exciting culture around the club is proof of his work since his arrival in 2015, and there is nothing stopping Liverpool supporters from celebrating the title.

“Being here, in this club, football means pretty much everything to the public,” Klopp said.

“It is extraordinary how these people in this club, in the city and our supporters in general, face difficulties in life.

“How patient they have been over the years, may not always be but since we have been, they have been really patient and appreciate all the steps we have taken.

“They’ve seen improvement, they’re happy with the development and they’ve given us time and that’s why we’re here. The same is really special.”