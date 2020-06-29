Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges fans not to celebrate

Merseyside police have reported that many people were injured during the celebrations and that the fireworks targeted the city’s iconic lever building, causing a minor fire, which caused several violent clashes.

Thousands gathered outside Anfield Stadium Thursday as Liverpool were confirmed as England champions.

“I’m a human being. Your passion is also my passion, but the most important thing right now is that we don’t have these kinds of public meetings,” Klopp wrote.

“We are indebted to the most vulnerable in our community, the health workers who gave so much, and the police and local authorities who have helped us as a club and who we admire.

“Please – celebrate – but in a safe way and in private settings so that there is no danger of further spreading this awful disease in our society.”

There were 311,151 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK with 43,550 deaths Latest statistics.

‘Please stay at home’

Over the weekend, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson reiterated his appeal not to collect fans, and those who ignored the warnings of the club, health professionals and officials were disappointed.

“To me, it’s very frustrating because the message we gave after meeting Thursday outside Anfield was about the public message of health and safety about Kovid-19 and this virus is still very much alive and kicking,” he said. In the video posted Twitter

“What I am saying is, rather than anger, it is in Drowrow, because people’s lives, your lives, their lives are in danger.”

The club has repeatedly told supporters not to gather outside the stadiums before, during or after the rest of the match.

Liverpool will face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday before returning to Anfield to play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Klopp promised to have a chance to celebrate with the team one day, but only when it’s safe.

“We will celebrate when the time is right. We will enjoy the moment and we will paint the city red. But for now, please stay home as much as possible,” he continued.

“This is not the time to be in large numbers in the city center or go to the football fields.”

He said: “Before I came to Liverpool I knew and liked the German word Solidarity and I knew that the English word was solidarity because our supporters had heard it for the past few months.

“To me, this is a synopsis of what the people of Liverpool are doing. They came together to make PPE, so they distributed food parcels and medicines to people when they needed it most, so they come together in a very difficult time.”