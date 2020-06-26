Liverpool: Fans gather outside Anfield Stadium after winning title

In the UK, coronavirus restrictions are slowly easing and groups of up to six people may meet outside of England.

Although Assistant Chief Constable Rob Corden thanked “a large number of fans” and acknowledged that “now is not the time to celebrate,” fans were asked to hang out and celebrate in their “social bubble.”

‘Deaths in our communities’

Liverpool’s next match will be on July 1 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“In the coming days, we urge supporters to do the right thing and celebrate safely with your family members and in your social bubble. By doing this you keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbors safe.

“As we all know, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and what we all need to do to prevent more cases and deaths in our communities.

“We understand that people will enjoy Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, and it will be time for fans to come back to Anfield and admire the team and celebrate their success.”

CNN reached out to Liverpool for comment.

‘Main event’

Liverpool fans are not the only ones who have been heavily criticized in large groups with the coronavirus pandemic.

As sanctions are lifted and temperatures soar, thousands of people flock to beaches in the south of England “The main event.”

Despite being advised to stay away from the area, it was inundated with cars and sunbathers, leading to gridlock, improper parking and anti-social behavior.

As of Thursday morning, more than 40 tons of waste had been dumped off the coast, local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council said in a statement released Thursday.

Illegal parked cars blocked roads, and the council gave 558 parking enforcement penalties – a daily record.

The worst crews were also abused and threatened as they tried to clear the mountain from the shore, and there were many incidents of heavy drinking and fighting.