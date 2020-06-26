sport

Liverpool: Fans gather outside Anfield Stadium after winning title

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
1 Views
Liverpool: Fans gather outside Anfield Stadium after winning title
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
Supporters lit fires and fireworks, sang all the time, and as a result Merseyside police closed roads around the stadium at about 11 p.m. UK time, and advising motorists “Avoid the area.”

In the UK, coronavirus restrictions are slowly easing and groups of up to six people may meet outside of England.

Although Assistant Chief Constable Rob Corden thanked “a large number of fans” and acknowledged that “now is not the time to celebrate,” fans were asked to hang out and celebrate in their “social bubble.”

“Unfortunately, as we saw during the lockdown period, not everyone adhered to the rules. Despite the good nature of most of the celebrations, a large number of people chose to gather outside the stadium,” Corden said Advertisement.

‘Deaths in our communities’

Liverpool’s next match will be on July 1 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“In the coming days, we urge supporters to do the right thing and celebrate safely with your family members and in your social bubble. By doing this you keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbors safe.

“As we all know, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and what we all need to do to prevent more cases and deaths in our communities.

“We understand that people will enjoy Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, and it will be time for fans to come back to Anfield and admire the team and celebrate their success.”

CNN reached out to Liverpool for comment.

Read: Changing Doubts for Believers. How Jurgen Klopp transformed Liverpool into title winners

‘Main event’

Liverpool fans are not the only ones who have been heavily criticized in large groups with the coronavirus pandemic.

As sanctions are lifted and temperatures soar, thousands of people flock to beaches in the south of England “The main event.”

Despite being advised to stay away from the area, it was inundated with cars and sunbathers, leading to gridlock, improper parking and anti-social behavior.

READ  Jగrgen Klopp: How the charismatic manager transformed Liverpool into title winners

As of Thursday morning, more than 40 tons of waste had been dumped off the coast, local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council said in a statement released Thursday.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Illegal parked cars blocked roads, and the council gave 558 parking enforcement penalties – a daily record.

The worst crews were also abused and threatened as they tried to clear the mountain from the shore, and there were many incidents of heavy drinking and fighting.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment