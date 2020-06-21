Liverpool have the title charge in the Merseyside Derby, which is not an Everton goal

It was not the result of Jurgen Klopp’s men wanting to return to action after a three-month hiatus, but with a 23-point lead over Manchester City, the celebrations were not too late.
Everton, who have improved under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, came close to winning a Tom Davies late attempt on a post and forcing the Brazilian striker Richarlison to make a smart save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker.
Despite concerns over fans gathering near the stadium with Liverpool’s Anfield less than a mile away, the match at Goodison was allowed to proceed. But in the empty stadium, there is no usually feverish atmosphere of the derby.
With Liverpool lacking clear chances on either side, Mo Salah is completely inadequate on the bench and hardly bothering home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Joel Matip should have done better from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick in the first half, and Liverpool’s second-half strongly linked with Roberto Firmino and Nabi Keita.
But Everton got out of pressure and came close to getting upset in the final few minutes after a brilliant flick from Dominic Calvert-Levine sparked by Alison, smashing woodwork and getting away with a first try from Davis.
The draw has seen Liverpool unbeaten in the last 22 Merseyside derby, but five points without guaranteeing the English Premier League crown.
The Liverpool manager said his team did not create enough opportunities by the time they had the ball.
“Most of the time we dominate, but then there’s a big chance for them in the blue, and we’re lucky in that moment,” Klopp said.
“Both teams showed that it was a derby, even without people,” Klopp said.
Prior to the match, the two teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and held a minute’s silence in honor of those who died in the Kovid-19 pandemic.
Chelsea increase Champions League bid
Earlier Sunday, Chelsea finished fourth in relegation-threatening Aston Villa 2-1.
Courtney Haas pushed Villa up before half-time, but after the break it continued to be one-way traffic, as Chelsea seized on the opportunity.
Manager Frank Lampard dispatched US international Christian Pulisic in an attempt to lead his attack, and it paid dividends almost immediately as he connected with Caesar Azpilicueta Cross in the 60th minute to a half-valley equalizer.
The winner came just two minutes after giving Oliver Giroud time to turn in the penalty box and his deflected shot Villa defeated Orange Nyland on goal.
Villa had a late chance to equalize as Jota pulled his shot wide, but Dean Smith’s side lost well and finished second in the standings.
Chelsea’s victory ended a good week for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and with Manchester United only five points clear of fourth and Leicester City in third place, just three.
Manager Steve Bruce admitted before the match that it was “distracting”, but that did not prevent his team from achieving a spectacular victory, helping to eliminate the second half for Visiting Defender John Egan’s two yellow cards.
A lively Alan Saint-Maximin opener soon after Eagan departed and 14 minutes later Matt Ritchie hit a Newcastle lead.
The icing on the cake for Newcastle fans was a third – a rare goal for Brazilian striker Joelington, who had previously missed the chance of a cast-iron first half to advance to his side.
It was his first goal in the league since August 25 with Tottenham and only his fourth this season after he made $ 40 million ($ 44 million) from Hoffenheim last year.
