Liverpool have the title charge in the Merseyside Derby, which is not an Everton goal

It was not the result of Jurgen Klopp’s men wanting to return to action after a three-month hiatus, but with a 23-point lead over Manchester City, the celebrations were not too late.

Everton, who have improved under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, came close to winning a Tom Davies late attempt on a post and forcing the Brazilian striker Richarlison to make a smart save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker.

Despite concerns over fans gathering near the stadium with Liverpool’s Anfield less than a mile away, the match at Goodison was allowed to proceed. But in the empty stadium, there is no usually feverish atmosphere of the derby.

With Liverpool lacking clear chances on either side, Mo Salah is completely inadequate on the bench and hardly bothering home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.