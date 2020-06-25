Liverpool have won the English Premier League for the first time in club history

The return of football in England earlier this month after a 100-day absence renewed the title bid, only to be suspended this season.

After Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Manchester City need to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to delay their coronation. But the defending champion was unable to score three points – losing to City 2-1 in London – awaiting. Pep Guardiola’s team must now cross the crown.

Liverpool, which had previously won 18 league titles, but none since 1990, have now won the English Premier League for the first time, taking Manchester United’s record of 20 First Division titles.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp described it as “absolutely incredible” to win the title.

“I have no words. It’s unbelievable. It’s much more possible than I thought,” he said. “To be champions with this club is absolutely unbelievable. It’s an incredible achievement for my players … and it’s a pure joy for me to coach them.”

Despite lockdown restrictions in England, Liverpool fans cannot celebrate being edited a few months ago. Who knows when it’s safe to march through the city?

Many supporters gathered outside Anfield to rejoice at their team’s historic success, and the team were together to enjoy the final whistle blowing at Stanford Bridge.

But the more suppressed ceremonies do not mask the enormity of the feat.

What Klopp and his team have accomplished is great. Liverpool have been the dominant side this season, losing only once. The second-ranked City of Merseysiders is leading by 23 points and will have a total of 107 points by the end of the campaign. With seven games left, neither team won the title.

When Klopp joined the club in October 2015, Liverpool finished 10th, struggling to score goals and accumulate 12 points from eight games. There are wealthy teams and good teams in the EPL. The idea of ​​winning another league title seemed c attendant.

“We have to switch from doubts to believers,” Klopp said in his first interview as a Liverpool boss. It was a statement that raised eyebrows but also energized the club’s immense fanbase. What may be attractive to some, however, is the progress the club is making under attractive German.

There are expensive signatures; Record fee for goalkeeper And a defender, but even before those purchases were made, Klopp’s tactics were making progress. Now, no team in the country plays with such intensity and power. It has one of the best defenses in the league, the hypnotic forward triumvirate and the tireless midfield.

Each season but his first, the manager led his team into the Champions League, reached the final twice, and improved every player under his training, from academy graduates such as Trent Alexander-Arnold to more surprising signatures. Mo Salah And Andy Robertson. There were a few flops.

Finally, after three failures in the Cup Finals, Liverpool won their first silverware under Klopp last season, beating Tottenham Champions League final.

It was a success, which strengthened the fans’ confidence in the team, and reduced concerns that it was almost a men’s team, as Liverpool also lost the title by one point that season, despite a club record total of 97.

Since that summer night in Madrid, the team has won the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and now the much-loved trophy.

The fact that Liverpool bounce back from last season’s agony to win the title last season is a testament to Klopp’s built team. But, as the man himself once said, the players he assembled were “psychological monsters.”

Klopp earned the right to be considered one of the best managers in the history of this storied club. Not many people compare him to former manager Bill Shankly, who rebuilt the club in the 1960s and laid the foundations for what would become the football dynasty of the next two decades.

Kenny Dalglish, the last manager who guided Liverpool to the title, told BT Sport after the Christian Pulisic strike and William’s penalty win for Chelsea, “He’s fantastic and the club stand out.”

“It’s not just one time, because last year they came to a point. Afterwards and upwards, we have many happy days to look forward to as long as Jర్rgen.”

Liverpool have been a very successful club, but nothing in its glorious past has been compared to the extraordinary season produced by this outstanding team.