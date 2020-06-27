Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold is looking at a new chapter in the club’s ‘fantastic history’

English Premier League winner. Check. Win it all with your Boyhood Club. Check.

For players and fans around the world, such an extraordinary feat is beyond their wildest.

But for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, his dream was realized – all at just 21 years old.

Right-back celebrated this victory with his teammates and coaching staff at the city’s golf resort as Chelsea looked to beat Manchester City 2-1 – giving them a record seven games trophy.

He admits, though, that he is playing his historic moment with his ination hello.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a last-minute winner. It was a tight, tight title race until the last minute, and we had an equalizer to win the league,” he laughs.

He painted that moment with the fans in the stadium, but Coronavirus pandemic That means playing games behind closed doors.

One symbol inspires another

The England international joined the club at the age of six and soon attracted the attention of club legend Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, who was part of the Liverpool squad, narrowly missed the title in 2014 Luis Suarez , Wrote in his 2016 autobiography: “Trent has an amazing opportunity to make it to the top professional … he has a lovely frame and feels like he has all the features you need.”

It was high praise, which used to be the defender’s inspiration.

“[Gerrard’s] A hero, a legend, an icon, someone I always look up to, I try to become and imitate, ”he said.

“I am proud of him for accepting my talent and personally forcing me into a bright future. It’s an honor for me … I have always used him as an inspiration to grow into a better player.”

‘We want to write our own chapter’

Since making his first-team debut in October 2016, he has gone from strength to strength and is now widely recognized as one of the best full-backs in the world.

Alexander-Arnold, however, does not want the relentless pursuit of his or the club’s successes to stop here – he wants to create a new legacy.

“When you’re playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and you’re playing with world-class players and you’ve got a world-class manager, the mentality has to be world-class and it’s always relentless.

“You need to win trophies a year, and do the same thing next year and try to recreate the feelings we’ve been feeling for the next few years and become a legendary Liverpool team.

“We want to write our own chapter in this wonderful history of the club – we want to be a dedicated Liverpool team that fans can take pride in.”

A voice for change and equality

His ambitions on the pitch are matched by those far from it.

Defender was inspired to speak out against racism under the influence of his England colleagues Marcus Rashford And Raheem Sterling.

In a recent Premier League clash with local rival Everton, Alexander-Arnold wore shoes that had the message ‘Black Lives Matter’. They were auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“This movement has been very inspiring to me, a lot of people have been involved and a lot of people have picked it up, so many movements and the organizations behind it.

“Being part of something and knowing that you are the inspiration and role model for the younger generation is powerful. It inspires you more to deliver the right messages.”

Alexander-Arnold knows that to make meaningful change, education is important.

“People shouldn’t be treated differently by the color of their skin or where they come from. So it’s important to educate people.

“At the moment, it’s all about getting these kinds of stories and getting these kinds of messages as far as possible to implement these changes and that education.”