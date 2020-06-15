Long Island police appear to have deliberately blocked a protester before his arrest

Long Island police have been caught on video that appears to have deliberately blocked a demonstrator – prompting other officers to arrest the man by throwing him over the pavement.

Saturday’s uproar in East Meadow has now been caught on video that has gone viral.

The clip, which is now viral, first shows Nassau County police walking alongside a protestor in East Meadow on Saturday, then moving in front of the man and abruptly stopping.

The demonstrator marching with the speaker and the microphone jumps on the officer – grabs him by the other cops and throws him to the ground.

“Don’t touch him! Don’t touch him! He does not resist! Another protester shouted as more officers set up a barricade to avoid interference in the arrest.

Video shows officers pinning a man – Identified by TMZ Like Terrell Tuosto – on the ground, but protest organizers say they were kneeling on his neck.

“They were kneeling on his neck and about 6 officers were holding him,” protest organizers said. Justice for George LI said on Instagram.

“People started shouting and going into a police mob, dragging a third protestor out of the crowd and slamming him into the crowd,” the group wrote, “the police easily outnumbered the marchers.”

It is unclear in the video if police were kneeling on the demonstrator’s neck – a controversial act used during the fatal arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis that caused international protests.

Toosto told TMZ he believed he was set up and wanted to remove the authorities.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Also responded The video’s tweet – which has been viewed 6.6 million times as of Monday morning – “Please report it and send the visuals to my office.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder defended the arrest Pix 11 is telling In a joint statement, it said it was “necessary” to prevent disorderly behavior.

They said that arrests were made against demonstrators crossing traffic lanes.

“These security precautions have met with fierce opposition and resistance, resulting in the arrest of these things,” the statement said.

The couple were praised for their “oath to protect and serve”.

“Nassau County police officers are highly trained professionals and have positively engaged with protesters at all events, in more than 75 demonstrations, and even in some extreme cases,” their statement said.