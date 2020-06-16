Loose Dowdy: French climber, 16, died after fall

Dowdy is a rising star in French Climbing The team and in a statement from FFME on Monday described it as “very promising.”

The 16-year-old was with her friends when she fell off a cliff near Crowles in the Isరేre section of southeastern France.

“This terrible news has had a tremendous impact on her training partners, her coaches and her club, the Chambery Escalade,” the FFME said. “But today, the whole Confederacy is in grief.”

Her club, Chambery Escalade, described Dowdy as a “beautiful person” in a statement on Facebook on Monday.