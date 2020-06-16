Loose Dowdy: French climber, 16, died after fall

The 16-year-old was with her friends when she fell off a cliff near Crowles in the Isరేre section of southeastern France.
“This terrible news has had a tremendous impact on her training partners, her coaches and her club, the Chambery Escalade,” the FFME said. “But today, the whole Confederacy is in grief.”
Her club, Chambery Escalade, described Dowdy as a “beautiful person” in a statement on Facebook on Monday.
“Loose Dowdy left us yesterday,” the statement reads. “She went on living, living life to the fullest.”
Last year, Dowdy won the Youth World Championship title at Bouldering in Arco, Italy and finished fifth on the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup circuit in Vail, US.
Dowdy is “a young, intelligent and talented athlete,” the IFSC said in a statement released Monday.
“The thoughts and prayers of the IFSC are with Luce’s family and friends during this tragic time,” it said.
Sport climbing is one of many new Olympic events and will be featured at the Tokyo Games for the first time, delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
