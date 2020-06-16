sport

Loose Dowdy: French climber, 16, died after fall

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
15 Views
Loose Dowdy: French climber, 16, died after fall
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
Dowdy is a rising star in French Climbing The team and in a statement from FFME on Monday described it as “very promising.”

The 16-year-old was with her friends when she fell off a cliff near Crowles in the Isరేre section of southeastern France.

“This terrible news has had a tremendous impact on her training partners, her coaches and her club, the Chambery Escalade,” the FFME said. “But today, the whole Confederacy is in grief.”

Her club, Chambery Escalade, described Dowdy as a “beautiful person” in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

“Loose Dowdy left us yesterday,” the statement reads. “She went on living, living life to the fullest.”

Now at the Olympics, there are boundaries beyond the more earthly sports

Last year, Dowdy won the Youth World Championship title at Bouldering in Arco, Italy and finished fifth on the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup circuit in Vail, US.

Dowdy is “a young, intelligent and talented athlete,” the IFSC said in a statement released Monday.

“The thoughts and prayers of the IFSC are with Luce’s family and friends during this tragic time,” it said.

Sport climbing is one of many new Olympic events and will be featured at the Tokyo Games for the first time, delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ  Royal Ascot: The Queen lost her favorite meeting for the first time in 68 years

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment