Louis Hamilton: Reading Ecclestone’s comments is ‘sad and frustrating’

The six-time world champion began by writing “Damn, I don’t even know where to start with this.” Hamilton later called Ecclestone comments “ignorant” and “uneducated.”
Ecclestone ran Formula 1 for about 40 years before being named chief executive in 2017.
“Bernie is out of the game and a different generation, but this is certainly wrong – ignorance and uneducated comments show how far we as a society can go before true equality can take place,” Hamilton wrote.
“It makes complete sense to me now that nothing has been said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I have received throughout my career.
“If a person who has been running the sport for decades has a lack of deep understanding [sic] As black people, we can expect to understand the issues we deal with every day, and the people who work under him. It starts at the top.
“Now is the time for change. I will not stop creating a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all.
“Creating a world that offers equal opportunity to minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those who are not, and speak for those who are under-represented in our sport.”
Formula One Statement
“I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula 1,” he said.
“It makes people feel more important. I think it’s the same for everybody. People need to think a little bit: ‘Well, what’s the point. Someone shouldn’t think of whites and whites. The same is true of whites.’
“In most cases, blacks are more racist than whites.”
