sport

Louis Hamilton: Reading Ecclestone’s comments is ‘sad and frustrating’

1 hour ago
by Niki J. Layton
Louis Hamilton: Reading Ecclestone's comments is 'sad and frustrating'
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

The six-time world champion began by writing “Damn, I don’t even know where to start with this.” Hamilton later called Ecclestone comments “ignorant” and “uneducated.”

Ecclestone ran Formula 1 for about 40 years before being named chief executive in 2017.

“Bernie is out of the game and a different generation, but this is certainly wrong – ignorance and uneducated comments show how far we as a society can go before true equality can take place,” Hamilton wrote.

“It makes complete sense to me now that nothing has been said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I have received throughout my career.

“If a person who has been running the sport for decades has a lack of deep understanding [sic] As black people, we can expect to understand the issues we deal with every day, and the people who work under him. It starts at the top.

“Now is the time for change. I will not stop creating a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all.

“Creating a world that offers equal opportunity to minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those who are not, and speak for those who are under-represented in our sport.”

Formula One Statement

Before taking Hamilton on social media, Formula 1 Said in a statement It “completely disagreed with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that there was no place in Formula 1 or society.” His Chairman’s Emeritus title ends in early 2020.
Ecclestone – Is no stranger to controversy – The comment was made when Hamilton discussed the commission set up in an effort to increase diversity in the sport.

“I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula 1,” he said.

“It makes people feel more important. I think it’s the same for everybody. People need to think a little bit: ‘Well, what’s the point. Someone shouldn’t think of whites and whites. The same is true of whites.’

“In most cases, blacks are more racist than whites.”

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

