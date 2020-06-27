Louis Hamilton: Reading Ecclestone’s comments is ‘sad and frustrating’

The six-time world champion began by writing “Damn, I don’t even know where to start with this.” Hamilton later called Ecclestone comments “ignorant” and “uneducated.”

Ecclestone ran Formula 1 for about 40 years before being named chief executive in 2017.

“Bernie is out of the game and a different generation, but this is certainly wrong – ignorance and uneducated comments show how far we as a society can go before true equality can take place,” Hamilton wrote.