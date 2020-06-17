‘Love, Victor’ review: The Hulu series adds a new chapter to the upcoming story in ‘Love, Simon’.

Victor (Michael Cimino) – the eldest of three children – moved to Creekwood High, Georgia, which he thinks is positively progressive compared to his hometown in Texas. He makes contact with Simon (Nick Robinson) via email, and uses him as a sounding board when it comes to capturing who he is – and what he loves most.
Victor still finds it – sexuality is fluid, as is noted – and his attraction to a pair of new classmates is torn between: Mia (“It’s Us” “Rachel Naomi Hilson), an accomplished girl growing up without a mother, and a boy named Benji (George Sear). In fact, Victor is not the only person with secrets, including the problems of his parents (Ana Ortiz, James Martinez) who are responsible for the rehabilitation of the family.
Coming from a less accepting background, Victor struggles with the desire to be anything but upright and shares it with his family, aggravated by a visit by his grandfather, Victor’s younger brother judging by playing with the wrong kind of toys.
This is a testament to the rise of such fare that “Love, Victor” doesn’t break much new ground, and it wasn’t that long ago. What the show makes clear is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, as each individual story has its own barriers.
As noted, this project (whose producers, Isaac Uptacker and Elizabeth Berger, wrote the film) was originally developed for Disney +, which – still testing the parameters of its programming niche – was chosen to send the young-adult series to its sister streaming service Hulu.
Beyond the likable young players, the show features adult adult supervision, including minor roles as Meeky Pfeiffer and Sophia Bush, as well as Andy Richter and Ali Wong as witty teachers.
If this is not a peak of celebrity streaming fare, the 10-episode first season will prove to be plenty, with a well-rounded assortment of sharp characters and sharp dialogue from characters like Mia’s fast-talking friend Lake (Bebe Wood), who doesn’t want her to be Victor’s unattractive neighbor (Anthony Turpel) Knowing when to start dating. “I care a lot about what others think,” she admits.
In a nutshell, this is what most of the series and young-adult genre is about – getting angry about what people think you really are. As long as we don’t overcame high school, we should be proud to have many people come away thinking “Love, Victor” is so good.
“Love, Victor” will premiere on June 17 on Hulu.
