‘Love, Victor’ review: The Hulu series adds a new chapter to the upcoming story in ‘Love, Simon’.

Victor (Michael Cimino) – the eldest of three children – moved to Creekwood High, Georgia, which he thinks is positively progressive compared to his hometown in Texas. He makes contact with Simon (Nick Robinson) via email, and uses him as a sounding board when it comes to capturing who he is – and what he loves most.

Victor still finds it – sexuality is fluid, as is noted – and his attraction to a pair of new classmates is torn between: Mia (“It’s Us” “Rachel Naomi Hilson), an accomplished girl growing up without a mother, and a boy named Benji (George Sear). In fact, Victor is not the only person with secrets, including the problems of his parents (Ana Ortiz, James Martinez) who are responsible for the rehabilitation of the family.

Coming from a less accepting background, Victor struggles with the desire to be anything but upright and shares it with his family, aggravated by a visit by his grandfather, Victor’s younger brother judging by playing with the wrong kind of toys.

This is a testament to the rise of such fare that “Love, Victor” doesn’t break much new ground, and it wasn’t that long ago. What the show makes clear is that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, as each individual story has its own barriers.