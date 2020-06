Lufthansa Bailout was approved after the anti-Billionaire shareholder opposition diminished

Billionaire businessman Heinz Hermann Thiele opposed it Rescue package , Which gives the government a 20% stake in the airline and dilutes his own 15% holding value. But with only a few hours to vote, he paved the way for a deal. Shares of the company closed up 7% on Thursday in Frankfurt.

At a shareholders’ virtual meeting, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr appealed for support. “We will ask for nothing less than your approval to protect Deutsche Lufthansa,” he said.

Lufthansa DLAKY Uncertainty over the Thiel vote forcedTo take some unusual steps. It pushed the distribution of staff salaries for three days this month to “guarantee pay” in the face of “uncertainties” surrounding Bailout, Spohr wrote in a letter to employees who saw CNN Business.

Time is running out. Lufthansa lost $ 1.2 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in the first quarter and last month it said it would burn $ 1 million ($ 1.1 million) in cash every hour. On May 5, it had $ 4 billion ($ 4.5 billion) in cash.