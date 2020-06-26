Lufthansa Bailout was approved after the anti-Billionaire shareholder opposition diminished

At a shareholders’ virtual meeting, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr appealed for support. “We will ask for nothing less than your approval to protect Deutsche Lufthansa,” he said.

Uncertainty over the Thiel vote forcedTo take some unusual steps. It pushed the distribution of staff salaries for three days this month to “guarantee pay” in the face of “uncertainties” surrounding Bailout, Spohr wrote in a letter to employees who saw CNN Business.

Time is running out. Lufthansa lost $ 1.2 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in the first quarter and last month it said it would burn $ 1 million ($ 1.1 million) in cash every hour. On May 5, it had $ 4 billion ($ 4.5 billion) in cash.

“We have no money,” Lufthansa chairman Carl-Ludwig Clay told shareholders At Thursday’s meeting. The reserves accumulated in good years will soon decline and, without government assistance, are likely to go bankrupt.

Shareholders who hold a 39% stake in the company voted almost unanimously to support the bailout. Accepting the deal is “a rational decision in the circumstances,” said Per-Ola Helgren, an investment analyst and director at German bank Landesbank Baden-Wటrttemberg.

Voting against the deal would mean “taking a big risk”, forcing Lufthansa to initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

The key to Germany

Global aviation has been recovering from the pandemic for many years. Lufthansa, which has airlines in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, is planning a massive restructuring program that could reduce its fleet by 13% and result in 22,000 job cuts. Clay says 80% of his fleet is still grounded.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with UFO, one of the trade unions representing flight attendants. It saves over $ 500 million (2 562 million), but does not guarantee forced evictions for four years. Savings are achieved through temporary deduction in purchase, paid freezes, reduced hours, unpaid leave, early retirement and pension contributions.

Spohr told shareholders that the company had signed a similar agreement with the Pilots Union VC, but talks with Third Union Verdi were disappointing.

How Germany is the major Lufthansa exporting country, "Spohr said. The group's airlines will take on 145 million passengers and play a key role in 2019 Moving freight Into and out of Europe. "Politicians know that Germany is the major Lufthansa exporting country," Spohr said.

The group received a $ 1.5 billion loan against the Swiss government guarantee and is receiving a $ 450 million ($ 507 million) package backed by the Austrian government. It is still in talks with the Belgian government.

Giving the government the right to appoint two members of Germany’s bailout company’s supervisory board, analysts say it could jeopardize restructuring efforts.

Neil Glynn, Head of European Transport Equity Research at Credit Suisse, said Lufthansa is less competitive and less likely to attract investment in the future if restructuring plans are delayed.

– Fred Pleitzen and Eoin McSweeney contributing to reporting.