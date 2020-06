Lululemon at 500 million to buy a home fitness startup mirror

The company said Monday it has signed a deal to buy home exercise startup Mirror for $ 500 million. Early Sells an immersive mirror where users can participate in fitness classes and personal training sessions.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement that the company looks forward to working with Mirror to “accelerate the growth of fitness in a personalized home.”

Mirror, launched in September 2018 and raised $ 72 million from investors including Lululemon The fitness landscape By making it easy for anyone to take direct or on-demand interactive exercise classes from the comfort of their home with a substantial price tag. Before the tax and installation fees, the Mirror costs approximately $ 1,500, plus an ongoing subscription fee of $ 39 (up to six at home) to access its on-demand or live classes. Personal training sessions run for an additional $ 40.

When taking classes such as cardio workouts, yoga and boxing, users can see key metrics such as their heart rate-per-minute (or BPM) and calories burned. Controlled by the app on your phone, the device comes with fitness bands, a stand and a Bluetooth heart rate monitor.