Maldives lifted all restrictions for visitors

(CNN) – The Maldives is reopening next month with no restrictions for visitors.

A tourism board spokesman confirmed that the Indian Ocean destination will welcome back tourists of all races in July.

Although the previous draft proposal suggested that travelers would be required to submit a medical certificate that would prove a negative Covid-19 test, the island nation would instead choose to allow tourists without prior inspections or a mandatory detention period.

There are also no new visa requirements or additional fees.

Currently, anyone with a super yacht or a private jet can get there, but regular travelers will have to wait a few more weeks.

Last month, the Maldives closed its borders in March, a Reopening step by step It has indicated that flights to its main international airport will resume in July.

“We plan to reopen our borders for visitors in July, 2020,” read the official statement released by the Ministry of Tourism on May 30.

The statement emphasized that guests will not be charged any additional fees, referring to reports of additional tourist visa charges and landing fees.

Ready to reopen

The Maldives has so far reported nearly 2 thousand cases and five deaths since Kovid-19.

The country has been closed to international tourists since the first cases were filed, About 30 resorts are open , Guests choose to stay here without returning home.

Officials have previously suggested that the popular honeymoon destination will reopen later this year, but it has been put forward.

To ensure security, the government said it would issue “Safe Tourism License” Identify tourist facilities that comply with government law and specific security requirements, have medication validated on call, and “adequate stock” of personal protective equipment.

The original proposal suggested that incoming travelers must have a valid booking at the tourist facility with a license, but this is no longer the case.

In a statement The impact of the coronavirus pandemic was “more devastating than the 2004 tsunami and the 2008 global financial crisis,” country tourism minister Ali Waheed said last month.

“For the first time in 47 years of tourism in the Maldives, we have experienced zero tourist arrivals since this March,” before adding, “We cannot close our borders for long.”

Maldives welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors in 2019, and officials expect the number to rise to two million this year.