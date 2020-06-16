Manual New York: Bayern Munich goalkeeper reveals how football’s ‘ghost games’ are playing.

“We are only allowed to return to the stadium, the training ground and home,” Newer said in an exclusive interview with CNN Sport, as Newer reflected on how the global pandemic had transformed Germany.

“We need to get socially off the planes and buses,” added Neuer. “When we dine, we sit at the same tables and wear masks until we actually start eating.

“All hygienic activities will continue until you get home. Even then we are not allowed to go grocery shopping or go to a restaurant.”

‘You get used to everything’

Because he is a complete professional, the World Cup winner sees no reason to complain.

“It’s definitely an extra effort,” he added, before adding, “You get used to everything.”

“Everywhere in the world people have had to adjust, and this affects our job – playing football – too.”

The Bundesliga has been the focus of the Bundesliga over the past month as it is the first major European league to resume the game. Bayern adapted smoothly and were able to win the Bundesliga title on Tuesday.

“There will always be critics,” Neuer said. “If we don’t start now, they ask why we haven’t started.

“What I am saying is that the players handled the situation as ideal and we hope it will continue to do so.

“I think it’s our league – because we’re first [to resume] – gives a positive example to other European leagues and you believe they can put it into practice too. “

The English Premier League will reopen on June 17, though many prominent players have voiced their concerns.

In particular, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero and Tottenham’s Danny Rose have questioned the start of the rematch before returning to training

Neuer, however, believes that the way the Bundesliga has handled the situation can hopefully send a message to all concerned club members about their own and their families’ well-being.

If it wasn’t ideal to play matches without fans, Newster tried to look at the positive side of the gesterspiel.

“The best advice is to communicate a lot on the pitch and help each other. You can get a lot out of talking to each other.

“It’s a huge benefit that you can communicate and actually understand every word [on the pitch]. “

All of this is related to the bigger picture, Newer said, knowing that his desire to play football is at greater risk.

“It’s not just about wanting to play; it’s our job. We have jobs in clubs and their presence depends on us.

“We know that all this has reduced us and we will try to run [the rules] So that the ball can continue to roll. “

After winning the Bundesliga title, Neuer and his teammates focus on winning the German Cup Champions League.

“We are delighted to be back in the Champions League and we are just getting started. Everyone wants to play this tournament,” said Neuer in his trophy cabinet, adding another European Cup winner’s medal.

When asked what the advantage is about teams like Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain after the cancellation of Ligue 1, Neuer simply shrugs.

“They don’t have much spare time. They may go on a holiday, but they still have to train.

“Others like the Premier League or Serie A should continue to play throughout, which can also be seen as a disadvantage.

Bayern defeated Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in their last-16 first-leg tie, and Newer is confident that the Bundesliga team will do so, as the pressure “makes teams like Bayern Munich stand out.”

‘Contributing to an Age’

Neuer is equally excited about the possibility of Bayern winning their eighth league title in a row. Bayern could win the title on Tuesday if the Bavarian club win at Verder Bremen.

For Neuer, who has won the previous seven titles, the number eight is still unique.

“It’s an exceptional situation and we’re on record.

“If you can expand the record you started with great guys like Philip Lahm or Bastian Schweinsteiger and keep up with all the new players involved, you feel like you’ve contributed to an era.”

If Neuer filled many pages of football history books, he would be interested in writing another at this truly extraordinary time in world history.

To succeed now, he hopes to defy the critics of the startups and give hope to the millions who are struggling during this global crisis. This is really more for Newer, despite the obstacles that Bayern are trying to defend.

“I did it at the age of 20 and will continue to do so at 34,” he says.