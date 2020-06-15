Many Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for coronavirus

The players were not in the teams’ facilities and the two teams followed proper health protocols, the report said.

“Because of federal and local privacy laws, we cannot provide information about the personal health of any of our employees,” the Cowboys said in a statement to CNN Monday. CNN reached out to the Texans and the National Football League for confirmation.

NFL teams allowed Reopen their facilities From May 19, they will have all the necessities to do so.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, “From May 19, clubs can reopen their facilities, if permitted by state and local regulations, if they meet any additional public health requirements within their jurisdiction, and have implemented protocols developed by Dr. Sills.” Wrote in the memo, referring to Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.