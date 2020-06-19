Bruno Fernandez saved a point for United after a late penalty after Steven Bergwijn gave the hosts a lead.

There are powerful images before the ball kicks into the rain-sealed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with players clapping for a minute before the coronavirus pandemic dies.

Additional tragedy is provided by personalized shirts that cover the seats of Tottenham season-ticket holders who have lost their lives over the past few months.

Players also took a knee before starting the game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained prominence from the death of Jeroz Floyd.

Along with taking a knee, Rashford raised his fist, recognizing the sign of black protest and liberation. Most notably, Olympic medalists John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their fists on the podium during the 1968 national anthem at the Olympic Games in Mexico City.

The gesture has been adopted many times since then, and many have raised their fists during the Black Lives Matter protests following Floyd’s death.

The personal names on the back of the players’ jerseys have been replaced with the words’ Black Lives Matter ‘.

Tottenham’s new stadium usually has a cacophonous atmosphere, but with fans not allowed in Premier League games at the moment, it will take some time for Jos మౌ Mourinho’s side to get used to the empty stands.

Man of the moment Rashford opened the scoring on United with Hugo Loris refusing the opening goal.

United keeper David De Gea was wrong for the goal but it was left to Bergwijn to open the scoring for Tottenham after an excellent run from 22 years.

In the second half, the chances are very low that the players are still looking for rust after a long time.

The introduction of Paul Pogba from the substitute bench gave United a needed ost and the Frenchman’s clever play resulted in a penalty for his side after Eric Dyer’s clumsy challenge.

Fernandez made no mistake from the penalty spot as he continued his brilliant start to his Old Trafford career.

The visitors had a chance to clinch nearly three points, but VAR correctly canceled another penalty for United in the closing stages after Fernandez landed. Fernandes, who gave Dyer the verdict, was initially fouled.

Eyes on Rashford

All eyes were on Rashford ahead of the game several weeks later for the talented forward.

Very few have used their platform to such success, focusing their extra free time on trying to help their community.

His campaign on school meals dominated the news agenda and saw some of the poorest families in England gain extra support during summer vacations.

Manchester-born Star Food Charity has raised millions of donations, including Fareshare, launched a poetry competition for deaf children and learned sign language.

Rashford club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjర్rించిన has drawn the attention of the talented youngster ahead of Friday’s match.

“It was great to follow Marcus during the lockdown period as his manager,” he said at a virtual news conference Thursday.

“He is not just getting the prime minister to change his mind, but what he has been doing for the past few months.

“He changed a lot of kids’ lives this summer, which is more important than the football game he’s ever played, so he can stay on either side and he does now.”

However, United were only able to make a real impact in the forward match as they only went into the second half.

Pogba’s racking pass in the second half was excellently selected by Rashford, but the United forward was unable to capitalize on that opportunity.

Early in Friday’s game, Southampton outscored Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road, leaving the Canaries on the brink of relegation into the Second Division.

After a shaky start, the Saints dominated most of the action and took advantage of some poor defending from its hosts.

Huge crowd

The Premier League returned on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus, and fans were clearly enjoying their football fix, with broadcaster Sky Sports reporting a record number of viewers.

Manchester City’s win over Arsenal attracted 3.4 million viewers, a 94% increase on the season average.

Meanwhile, the re-start of the rematch between Aston Villa and Sheffield United has reached a population of 2.7 million, an average increase of 43%.

With local rivals Everton on Sunday’s Liverpool tour, spectators can now look forward to full action over the weekend.

The Reds can move on with a win in the Derby with a win of the first league title in 30 years.