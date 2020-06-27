Masahiro Tanaka is set to return to unspecified Yankees contract waters

Masahiro Tanaka is heading to New York from Japan this weekend, rather than the Yankees, who will be training for the second spring at Yankee Stadium starting Wednesday.

It will be Tanaka’s seventh trip to the Yankees’ spring training since Rakuten signed a five-year, $ 155 million posting fee for the Golden Eagles, not 20 million. This year he makes the long trek twice, thanks to Coronavirus ’suspension of spring training on March 12th. Shortly after, Tanaka went to Japan’s home.

Because of the COVID-19, it is difficult to predict what the 60-game season will be like. Can MLB navigate impending obstacles? What is the game level like? How can small second spring training lead to injuries?

Here’s another answer: Will Tanaka go to the Yankees’ spring training home in Tampa next February, the eighth trip from Japan?

After six good years in the pinstripes, the 31-year-old right-hander could be a free agent if the upcoming season ends or not.

Tanaka remains a smart play for the Yankees, but the financial landscape of baseball will burn out later this year, including the Hall Steinbrenner Club.

Starters James Paxton and J.A. Along with infielder Dj Lemahiou, who is eligible for free agency, will there be enough money to turn around? Not likely.

Since the Yankees have affordable weapons in Mike King, Domingo German, Jonathan Loisiga, Luis Sessa, Clark Schmidt and Devi Garcia, they could let go of two of the three free-agent starters.

Respected in the clubhouse for his professionalism, work ethic and easy smile, this is his second chance to split The Bronx. After Tanaka went 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 30 seasons, he was able to withdraw from the last three years of the deal and put $ 67 million on the floor, though he was still there.

That was his calling. In the meantime, the Yankees could decide Tanaka’s future and allow him to walk into an unknown free-agent market.

If Tanaka left, he would be missing in the mound and in the clubhouse. After a nine-year contract of 4 324 million, Gerrit Cole went to Tanaka for advice on pitching in New York.

“How could you not?” Cole told The Post’s Dan Martin during spring training. “He was the best professional here for his stay in New York. He faced many challenges in the middle of his career, from Japan to a completely different side of the world. There could be some perspective.”

As with most teams, the Yankees have lost some long-term contracts. Jacoby Ellsbury’s seven-year, $ 153 million contract tops the list. Carl Pavano’s $ 40 million four-year contract was mistaken. Kei Igawa has a five-year contract of $ 20 million, which includes an additional 26 million posting fees for the Hanshin Tigers.

On the other hand is Tanaka.

In 164 games (163 starts), Tanaka begins the eight postseason with a 75-43, 3.75 ERA with the Yankees and a 5-3 1.76 ERA.

Tanaka, who was disrupted by UCL’s minor tear in the right elbow without a surgery, did not match his Yankees career in 2014 with a 2.51 ERA, a 12-4 start, he was a valuable part of the Yankees rotation, with a record of 11-9 last year and a 4.45 ERA in 32 games (31 starts) . He also gave up 28 homers, his second highest as a Yankee.

“He was hard to read last season,” All-Scout said of Tanaka, who relied more on Slider than his signature splitter. “He’s got a good track record with it, too, so he doesn’t have to prove himself like other guys in similar positions, but it’s interesting to see what happens to him. [tighter] Ball. “

Smart Money Tanaka stays, but speaks loudly about how he pitches and what the market looks like.