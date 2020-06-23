Megan Fox is condemned for being ‘haunted’ by director Michael Bay

Megan Fox has had some “hurtful experiences” in Hollywood, but not in the hands of director Michael Bay.

Fox, 34, was one to post a lengthy statement regarding social media Looking back at the 2009 interview She did it with Jimmy Kimmel, where she recalled wearing a “Stars and Stripes bikini” and “6-inch heels” for a scene in Bay’s “Bad Boys II”. That same year, Jason Solomon, a critic of The Guardian, told Fox that he had a visit to Bay’s home during his “Transformers” audition, where Bay “did.” [Fox] He had to wash his Ferrari while he filmed her. “

Addressing the audition, Fox said she was 19 or 20 when she tried for the role, in which she worked on her car; However, this did not happen in his home.

“It was in the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot where there were many other staff and employees and I wasn’t wearing any clothes or anything like that,” she said.

“I was not young at the time and did not wash or use one’s cars in the most extreme of material from the original script. I hope any of the opinions surrounding these episodes are at least seeded in the facts of the events. “

Fox, who plays opposite Shia LaBeouf, thanked her fans for their continued support, but insisted that at no point did the director feel that she was “haunted.” She also denies inappropriate experiences with Steven Spielberg, executive producer of the action franchise. In the past, Bay has told Spielberg Bay that Fox wants to fire, saying he wants to “look like Hitler on his sets.” Spielberg has been around since then This claim was rejected.

“But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael and Steven [Spielberg] For that matter, I have never been attacked or haunted by what I thought was sexual orientation, ”Fox said in its new social media post.

“There are a lot of names that are going viral in the cancellation culture right now, but they are safely stored in the broken recesses of my heart,” she continued. “I thank all of you who have the courage to speak up and thank all of you who are taking it upon yourself to support, uplift and comfort those who are suffering from a violent and poisonous society.”

Neither Spielberg nor Bay publicly commented on her statement.

Fox Bay did not like him in the last interview With Wonderland Magazine He said, “Working is a nightmare, but when you get him off the set, and he’s not in director mode, I really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward and helplessly awkward.”

About Hollywood, the “Jennifer’s Body” star claimed in 2019 that she had a mental breakdown from being hypersexualized, and then she fell into a dark spiral after no one thought she was being treated poorly.