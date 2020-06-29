sport

Mercedes will be betting on black cars for 2020 to stand up against racism

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
5 Views
Mercedes will be betting on black cars for 2020 to stand up against racism
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
Team drivers Louis Hamilton And Valtteri Botas also wear all-black overalls in contrast to their usual all-white.

Six-time world champion Hamilton, the only black driver on Formula One grid, called for diversity in the sport.

Speaking about the new paint-job, Hamilton said: “When I talked to (Team Principal) Toto (Wolf) about my hopes of what we could achieve as a team, I said it was important that we stand united.

“I would like to thank Toto and the Mercedes board for taking the time to listen, speak, and truly understand my experiences and passion and make this important announcement that we are ready to change and improve as a business.

“We want to build a legacy beyond the sport, and if we can be leaders and start building more diversity in our own business, it will send a strong message and give others the confidence to start a conversation about how they can implement change.”

On June 20, he announced the formation Hamilton Commission On June 20, a research partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering was devoted to exploring how motorsport could be used to engage more young people from Black backgrounds with STEM subjects and eventually employ them in racing teams or other engineering fields.

Mercedes has announced that the move is a “public pledge to improve diversity” in the team.

When employees say, “Our team’s experience is inclusive,” only 3% of the workforce is of a minority race and only 12% of employees are women.

Louis Hamilton: & # 39; Sad and frustrating & # 39; To read Ecclestone comments

The six-time constructor’s champions have established their intention to address this disparity with “positive action” and said “their commitment to do this is irreparable.”

The move came just days after the former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone Often “blacks are more racist than whites” and they have nothing to do with addressing issues of diversity and inclusion in sport because people are “too busy to win races or find sponsors or anything.”
Ecclestone’s statement was disturbing throughout Formula One Community by Hamilton, Ecclestone called the comments “ignorant and uneducated.”

Taking to Instagram, Hamilton said: “If a person who has been running the sport for decades and has no awareness of the deeper (sic) issues that we as blacks deal with every day, how can all the people working under him understand it? It starts at the top.

READ  Karim Benzema's 'magic' gives Real Madrid the edge over Barcelona in the La Liga title race

“Now is the time for change. I will not stop creating a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all.”

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment