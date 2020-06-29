Mercedes will be betting on black cars for 2020 to stand up against racism

Six-time world champion Hamilton, the only black driver on Formula One grid, called for diversity in the sport.
Speaking about the new paint-job, Hamilton said: “When I talked to (Team Principal) Toto (Wolf) about my hopes of what we could achieve as a team, I said it was important that we stand united.
“I would like to thank Toto and the Mercedes board for taking the time to listen, speak, and truly understand my experiences and passion and make this important announcement that we are ready to change and improve as a business.
“We want to build a legacy beyond the sport, and if we can be leaders and start building more diversity in our own business, it will send a strong message and give others the confidence to start a conversation about how they can implement change.”
Mercedes has announced that the move is a “public pledge to improve diversity” in the team.
When employees say, “Our team’s experience is inclusive,” only 3% of the workforce is of a minority race and only 12% of employees are women.
The six-time constructor’s champions have established their intention to address this disparity with “positive action” and said “their commitment to do this is irreparable.”
Taking to Instagram, Hamilton said: “If a person who has been running the sport for decades and has no awareness of the deeper (sic) issues that we as blacks deal with every day, how can all the people working under him understand it? It starts at the top.
“Now is the time for change. I will not stop creating a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all.”
Leave a Comment