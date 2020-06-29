Mercedes will be betting on black cars for 2020 to stand up against racism

Team drivers Louis Hamilton And Valtteri Botas also wear all-black overalls in contrast to their usual all-white.

Six-time world champion Hamilton, the only black driver on Formula One grid, called for diversity in the sport.

Speaking about the new paint-job, Hamilton said: “When I talked to (Team Principal) Toto (Wolf) about my hopes of what we could achieve as a team, I said it was important that we stand united.

“I would like to thank Toto and the Mercedes board for taking the time to listen, speak, and truly understand my experiences and passion and make this important announcement that we are ready to change and improve as a business.